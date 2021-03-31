Ramadan mass gatherings face restrictions as COVID rises in Turkey





Turkey has reimposed lockdown restrictions for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan after a surge in COVID-19 infections, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday evening. “We will have to make sacrifices during the month of Ramadan,” Erdogan said in a televised speech. Mass gatherings for meals before sunrise and after sunset will be banned during Ramadan, which begins on April 13. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to serve take out food and the nighttime curfew in Turkey will remain in place. The infection rate has climbed since Turkey lifted COVID-19 restrictions and divided the country’s 81 provinces into four color-coded categories based on the number of cases. As of March 2, only 17 provinces were in the “red” category and Turkey was reporting around 65 deaths per day, the Associated press reported. As of Monday, that number had risen to 58, or 80 percent of the population, Erdogan said. The number of deaths has risen to 150 per day. For more information on The Associated Press, see below. The Turkish Medical Association, meanwhile, blamed the increase in infections on inadequate contact tracing, the government’s reluctance to impose timely measures for economic reasons, and the premature relaxation of restrictions. . “As medical professionals and as a society, we are paying for these bad policies,” the group said on Twitter. Erdogan has come under heavy criticism for hosting his ruling party’s conventions at crowded sports venues across the country, despite a new wave of COVID-19 cases. He was charged with double standards for disregarding the government’s own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan bragged about the size of the crowd. Critics say political rallies likely contributed to the surge. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters on Tuesday that he saw no benefit in “keeping the issue on the agenda”. Variants of the original coronavirus now account for around 75% of cases in Turkey, he said. The minister also said that Turkey has received 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and is expected to receive 1.7 million more in the next 10 days. Turkey rolled out its vaccination program in January with the vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinovac. Over 15 million vaccines have been administered to date. About 6.7 million people have received two doses. The country reported around 32,400 infections on Monday. The total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The death toll from COVID-19 has reached more than 31,000.

