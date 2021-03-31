Court lets woman’s libel lawsuit against Trump continue again





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump could be questioned under oath over allegations of sexual assault by a former apprentice candidate against him, following a ruling by New York’s highest court on Tuesday.

Evidence collection has been on hold in Summer Zervos’ libel lawsuit since Trump asked the High Court last year to declare the presidency protected him from prosecution in state courts. In a one-sentence ruling, the Court of Appeals dismissed Trump’s appeal as moot now that he’s not in the White House.

Lawyers for the woman, Summer Zervos, had asked the high court to dismiss the appeal and send her defamation claim to a lower court for both sides to continue with the search for preliminary evidence that could potentially allow lawyers de Zervos to question Trump under oath, and his to question him. The deadlines for such an interrogation, known as a deposition, were set last year before Trump appealed to the High Court.

A d

Now a citizen, the defendant no longer has any excuse to delay justice for Ms Zervos, and we look forward to returning to the trial court and proving her claims, lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a statement on Tuesday. .

A request for comment was sent to Trump’s lawyers. Zervos’ lawyers said in a court file last month that Trump’s lawyers were not opposed to dismissing the appeal.

Zervos is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she went public during his 2016 campaign with allegations he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007. She had appeared on her reality show The Apprentice in 2006 and said she was only looking for career advice when she contacted him afterwards.

She continued after retweeting a post calling it a hoax and describing the women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as liars trying to undermine his presidential chances.

A d

Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said the statements of former presidents were true and protected by the right to free speech and that Zervos’ claims are baseless.

Zervos requests a retraction, an apology and damages.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos