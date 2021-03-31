Boris Johnson wants to unite the country around his Cop26 green program but he can’t have his cake and eat it

Boris Johnson sees no contradiction between being right and being green. At the launch of the volume three book by its former editor, Margaret Thatcher’s Biography Charles Moores, he suggested that Extinction Rebellion protesters outside would do well to read the book in which these scabs would learn that it was not Greta Thunburg but Baroness Thatcher who was the real greenrevolutionary.

Through the government’s green agenda, Johnson hopes to shake off any remaining Brexit divides and forge a post-pandemic agenda. Greenery is the tool by which Johnson builds a bridge to Joe Biden and shows at Cop26 in Glasgow in November how an independent UK retains and exerts influence on the world stage. It also plans to provide post-pandemic opportunities with the promise of green jobs.

But with regard to the green agenda of n ° 10, several problems arise. One is a push from some executives to make Cop26 a virtual event. The bigger problem, however, is how to get to net zero and bring the audience with you: in focus groups, the vast majority of voters admit not knowing what that term means. Additionally, when the question of who should pay for the various measures arises, enthusiasm for the agenda begins to wane.

i’s opinion newsletter: today’s talking points

Johnson is known to have an approach to politics that can best be described as cakeism, he wants to have his cake and eat it, even when those around him say it’s nearly impossible. This is evident in his approach to greenery. By selling the Green Agenda, Johnson likes to suggest that everything is on the rise. He even promised in one Sun interview that it will not result in further tax hikes for hardworking Britons. It’s a statement that raised eyebrows among his own colleagues.

The Green Agenda has, to date, been popular with Red Wall Conservatives thanks to the green jobs created by the Renewable Energy Campaign. But there was a backlash when the government blocked coal mine plans in Cumbria over concerns over climate change and agreed to a public inquiry to decide its fate. Members of the class of 2019 remained apoplectic, accusing the government of the worst kind of green wash.

A coal mine can be a rare occurrence, but it fits into broader concerns about how the Green Agenda will play out. In recent years, going green has become the mainstream. This is a major concern among young voters, but it is no longer the lockdown of young liberals.

It’s not just left-wing newspapers campaigning: The sun has a special green section (with badges to boot) while the Daily Express also campaigned on the issue. When the Tories were struggling under Theresa May, they hatched a plan to make mass green tweets during Blue planet against turtles that put straw in their noses. Now, the ConservativeHome website says the topic Conservative MPs are asking to write about the most is green jobs.

However, there has long been a difference between left and right environmentalism. While those on the left might think the way to cut aviation emissions is to increase taxes on flights, Johnson thinks the answer is an ambitious plan to create a zero-emission jet, like he says. calls.

But technology won’t get Johnson out of all the tough decisions. Discussions are ongoing over the Emissions Trading System that the UK will now opt for if non-EU options include a carbon tax, even though a meat tax has been excluded.

< class=""> Read more Mass unemployment can be avoided if people are trained in social care, construction and green jobs

Two issues are of growing concern. The government has pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030. But even members of the government are concerned about the effect of this situation in rural and remote areas and the lack of accessibility of cars. electric. Meanwhile, party realists wonder if a government that did not raise the fuel tax for a decade due to the risk of a backlash would really be bold enough to carry out a big crackdown on gasoline cars. .

Second, one of the most important steps to achieving a goal is to change the way we heat our homes. Today marks the premature end of the government subsidy for green houses. The flagship green house program had been the centerpiece of Johnsons’ greener rebuilding program after the pandemic, providing households with subsidies to install low-carbon insulation or heating.

Problems in the way the system was run and issues with the Covid lockdown mean it didn’t take off and was pulled. If some of the money has gone to local authorities, there is no plan to replace it in bulk. Getting people to invest in new home heating when it is likely to cost them is going to be a daunting task. A Yougov poll found that only 35% support the government’s decision to ban boilers in new homes from 2030.

In recent years, there has been a dramatic change in the way the environment is viewed by the public. There is a thirst to solve the climate crisis that goes far beyond Extinction Rebellion protesters. But that will likely require compromises. Johnson should remember that when Thatcher spoke about climate change, she warned that changes and sacrifices would have to be made to deal with it. It was time for Johnson to do the same.

Katy Balls is Associate Political Editor of The Spectator Magazine