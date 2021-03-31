Court quashes Trump campaign nondisclosure deal





The 36-page Gardephes ruling said a no-denigration clause in the deal was also flawed.

The Campaign’s past efforts to enforce the nondisclosure and nondisclosure provisions demonstrate that it is not operating in good faith to protect what it has identified as legitimate interests, the judge added. Rather, the evidence in court shows that the Campaign has repeatedly sought to enforce the nondisclosure and nondisclosure provisions to suppress speech it deems harmful to its interests.

Gardephe made the ruling in a case brought by Jessica Denson, Trump’s Hispanic outreach director in 2016, who accused the campaign of gender discrimination in separate litigation.

At one point, the campaign persuaded an arbitrator to issue a $ 50,000 award against Denson for violating the agreement, but that award was later overturned.

Denson celebrated the latest move, saying it dealt a fatal blow to a tactic Trump has long used to control his image.

I’m delighted, Denson told POLITICO. This former president spent the four years aspiring to autocracy while claiming that he was the champion of freedom and free speech. … There are a lot of people who have seen cases like mine and who were terrified of speaking out.

For decades, Trump has demanded such confidentiality agreements from his personal employees and the staff of his companies. When he jumped into the presidential race in 2016, his lawyers continued to demand NDAs that appeared to be modeled after those he previously used in his personal and professional affairs.

The practice continued during Trump’s presidency, despite warnings from First Amendment supporters that it was unconstitutional to require officials to take an oath of secrecy. Precisely who in the White House was required to sign such agreements and what they covered remains a mystery.

The Justice Department joined the secrecy campaign last year in taking legal action against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former volunteer advisor to First Lady Melania Trump, for a revealing book written by Winston Wolkoff. Some legal experts questioned the basis for the lawsuit, which was based on an NDA she signed. A few days after the inauguration of President Joe Bidens, the Justice Department dropped the case.

Denson said she was sure such deals helped quell criticism of Trump during his 2016 presidential race and during his four years in office.

Only the terms of the NDA were extremely restrictive and completely stifled public debate, the truthful public debate about the campaign and Trump’s presidency, so this is a massive victory, the former aide said. NDAs like this are part of the reason we ended up with a Donald Trump candidacy and presidency in the first place.

An adviser to the former president has disagreed with the decision and said Trump’s lawyers are considering their options.

We believe the court made the wrong decision and that President Trump’s attorneys are reviewing all potential appeals, said the aide, who asked not to be identified.

Technically, the Gardephes ruling only applies to Denson, preventing the campaign from applying the NDA against her. But his lawyers said Tuesday they believe the ruling effectively rescinded all NDAs released by the Trump campaign.

The court is ruling point by point, almost entirely in our favor, said New York attorney David Bowles, who handled the Protect Democracy case, an advocacy organization that formed against Trump but is defending itself. presented as non-partisan and anti-authoritarian.

Group lawyer John Langford said the court ruling transcends Trump and serves as a warning to any campaign considering a similar effort to gag its employees.

From our perspective, it’s really not a matter of politics, Langford said. No one should have to give up their free speech rights or swear allegiance to a candidate forever just to get a job or volunteer in a campaign.

The court ruling does not prohibit the use of tighter nondisclosure agreements to protect sensitive campaign information, which the judge said could include survey data and fundraising strategies.

The Trump campaign asked Gardephe to change the provisions if he found them unenforceable as written, but he refused.

