Erdoan Highlights Global Vaccine Disparity, Offers Turkish Blow To Humanity When Completed





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Tuesday expressed concerns about the disparity in access to the COVID-19 vaccine across the world, saying Turkey would offer its own vaccine to the world, once completed. Global injustices escalated during the pandemic and reached severe levels with the introduction of the vaccine to fight the deadly virus,T24 news siteErdoan quoted in a video message at a UN session. We find that nearly 100 countries around the world do not yet have access to a vaccine, Erdoan said. It is very worrying for humanity and humanitarian values ​​when we have, on the one hand, countries in which almost the entire country has been vaccinated, and on the other hand, billions who have not had access to the first dose of ajab. At least 152 countries and territories have started their vaccination rollout, administering more than 564 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, around a year after the notification of the first case of Covid-19 in China., CNN reported Tuesday. Erdoan went on to say that the pandemic, which had caught even the richest countries off guard, had wreaked significant havoc, especially in underdeveloped countries. Turkey is ready to offer its own vaccine to countries in need once studies on the vaccine are completed, Erdoan said. Turkish health officials said the country was working on developing its own vaccine this year, with multiple efforts underway, including the inactive and messenger RNA (mRNA) types of the vaccine. Turkey is currently fully dependent on the Chinas Sinovac vaccine. More than 15 million vaccines have been administered since the launch of the vaccination campaign in January. More than 6.5 million people in the country have received two doses.







