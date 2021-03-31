Only 54% of Republicans say they would use Donald Trump’s planned social media platform: poll





Just over half of Republicans plan to use former President Donald Trump’s expected social media platform, according to a new poll.

A poll released Tuesday by The Hill / HarrisX found that 54% of Republicans intended to use Trump’s platform, while 27% said they would not and 19% were not. sure. Of all respondents, regardless of their political party affiliation, 54% said they would not use Trump’s platform, 30% said they would and 16% were undecided.

Democrats were the least likely to be tempted by the former president’s promised foray into social media, with just 12% saying they would use a Trump app while 78% said they would not . Twice as many independent voters, 24%, said they would use the platform, although a clear majority of 58% agreed they were not interested.

The survey was conducted online with 1,882 registered voters between March 24 and March 26. It has a 2.26 percent margin of error.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 28, 2021. Joe Raedle / Getty

A YouGov poll released last week found that 69% of Republicans were “very” or “somewhat” likely to use a Trump social media app, and 50% of them said they were very likely. The enthusiasm of the general public was similar to what was seen in Tuesday’s poll, with 52% of respondents saying they were very unlikely to use the platform and 6% saying they were anywhere. unlikely.

Trump had previously been very active on mainstream social media platforms. He was permanently banned from Twitter and indefinitely suspended from Facebook in January over fears that his social media posts could spark further violence following the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the event that led to his second unprecedented impeachment by the House. A week later.

Hours after Trump’s personal Twitter account was banned, he used the @POTUS account, now owned by President Joe Biden, to tweet information that he was planning to launch his own social media platform. Trump’s advisers recently hinted that the plan may soon become a reality.

An Axios report from last week said the former president’s team had held talks with several little-known app vendors in hopes of launching a Trump-focused platform. Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, told Fox News he expects the former president to return to social media on his own platform “in probably two or three months.”

Although polls indicate that Trump’s platform could attract several million users, some experts have expressed skepticism that it will hit the target in terms of popularity with users and the level of cultural influence it has. the former president personally commanded while he was active on the mainstream. platforms.

“Until a hypothetical point in the future when a Trump app has tens of millions of active users in the United States – which I don’t think will ever happen – there’s no way that it can replicate the impact it had on Facebook and Twitter, ”Rasmus Nielsen, professor of political communication at the University of Oxford, told Newsweek.

Prominent Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell also recently announced his own plans to launch an independent social media platform, citing perceived discrimination and censorship by conservatives on mainstream platforms. Lindell, who has been banned from Twitter for repeatedly promoting false claims that Trump “won” the 2020 election, said his platform was ready to handle “a billion people” during an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast last week.

