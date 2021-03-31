Central bank policy zigzags leave Turkish small businesses in trouble

After a year of not selling a drink, Istanbul bar owner Fuat Akyol is struggling to pay off his loans and save his 27-year-old business, which has closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses like Akyol have been the foundation of political support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and some of the most vulnerable to pandemic restrictions and recent zigzags in the country’s monetary policy.

Erdogan has made no secret of his distaste for high interest rates, and the roots of his antipathy may lie in part in the pain they put on heavily indebted small businesses.

After then central bank governor Naci Agbal raised lending rates to 19%, Erdogan fired him this month – and, earlier this week, his deputy.

As Agbal’s replacement he installed Sahap Kavcioglu, who shares the Turkish leader’s unconventional view that high rates cause rather than cure inflation, but has indicated that he is sticking to it. Agbal’s policy at the moment.

The rate hikes hit many of the country’s 3.2 million small and medium-sized businesses particularly hard. They have a total debt of $ 107 billion, or a quarter of all Turkey’s outstanding loans, and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed many into insolvency.

The government “sees lower interest rates as the best way to increase resources for SMEs to maintain their support,” said Oner Guncavdi, an economist at Istanbul Technical University.

Erdogan also pledged tax breaks for some of the country’s smaller businesses, known as artisan, to help them overcome the pandemic. But closed businesses like Akyol’s, which has no income to tax, are excluded from the aid package, he said.

Artisan are large employers, with 2 million employing up to 20 workers each. Over 120,000 artisan have gone bankrupt in the past year, according to the official register. Many others have unofficially closed their doors but cannot afford to complete the legal process.

“There is hardly any business without debt,” said Bendevi Palandoken, president of the Confederation of Traders and Craftsmen of Turkey, whose members employ one in eight Turks. “Trades people are the backbone of our economy. . . Their misfortune strikes entire families, so when artisan are in difficulty, this has a direct impact on the economy as a whole. “

Traders also support Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). “This is the base of the AKP,” Guncavdi said. “Artisan in particular, rely on credit to ensure the continuity of their activities. Now they can’t find credit, or it’s too expensive. They have also relied on credit-related demand to sell their products, he said.

It’s not just the family-run stores and factories that are struggling. Tuncay Ozilhan, of Turkey’s largest business group Tusiad, recently said in a rare, albeit veiled review, that “mixed signals” in policy making make it difficult for industrialists to invest.

“We are all trying to understand and assess the consecutive and unexpected developments of the last few months and to determine the future. But how do you make decisions when the situation has become hazy and the parameters of authority and responsibility have become obscure? He said in a televised speech on Tuesday.

Small business loans represented the largest segment of Turkish banks’ bad debt, said Lindsey Liddell, senior director of Fitch Ratings in London. The ratio of all non-performing loans is 4.1 percent.

The Turkish Treasury is backing many loans to SMEs, reducing the impact of rising defaults on the wider financial system, Liddell said this month. However, the risks they posed would continue to increase due to their recent “massive growth in a difficult environment,” she added.

These companies “are more sensitive to shocks for the simple reason that they have less cash cushions. [and] generally operate with low cash balances, ”said Paolo Monaco of the SME Development and Finance group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which advises and lends to Turkish companies.

advised

But the previous boom and bust cycles had made them “extremely resilient” compared to their Western counterparts, he added.

Akyol bar in Beyoglu, Istanbul’s central district with 350 bars and clubs, has withstood several cracks. Anti-government protests in 2013, an Islamic State bombing that killed four Israeli tourists in 2016, and a recession in 2019 have all driven customers away. “But I’ve never seen Beyoglu so deserted as it is now,” he said.

Lined with art galleries, elegant consulates and churches, Istiklal, Beyoglu’s main street, is manned by guards checking temperatures and limiting crowds to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Before the pandemic, Akyol would earn enough to cover his monthly expenses for a few good nights.

Now his bar, called 45’lik, has been closed since March 2020, along with over 14,000 other registered water points, and he’s trying to pay off a 500,000 TL ($ 63,000) loan to avoid bankruptcy.

He has almost used up the proceeds from the sale of his family’s piece of land and a one-time state grant. He has not paid rent for a year and risks being evicted from the space he has occupied since 1994.

“The uncertainty has only intensified. Banks that don’t lend us because we don’t have the income now won’t even consider restructuring our loans, ”he said.

Guncavdi warned that keeping interest rates low would be “unsustainable” because of rising inflation – close to 16% – and “because Turkey can no longer attract liquidity abroad after the The credibility of the central bank, as well as the government, has been affected by international investors as well as by the local business community ”.

Akyol is unable to file for bankruptcy because he cannot pay severance pay and other responsibilities, but he is unsure if 45’lik will survive, especially with no signs that bars will open anytime soon that virus cases will rise again. .

“There are two scenarios: we are devastated or we get help,” he said. “The fact that no one knows which one will be is our biggest problem.”