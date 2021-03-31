Turning the page on Donald Trump, US pledges to defend human rights ‘everywhere’





The United States will speak about human rights everywhere, including its allies and at home, promised Tuesday the Secretary of State Antony Blinken, turning a page of Donald Trump as he lamented the deterioration in the world.

Presenting the State Department’s first human rights report under President Joe Biden, the new top US diplomat took some of his sharpest, but still veiled, blows as the Trump administration.

“Some have argued that it is not worth the United States to speak out forcefully for human rights – or that we should only highlight abuses in certain countries, and only in one way. that directly promotes our national interests, “Blinken told reporters in clear reference to Trump’s approach.

“But these people are missing the point. Standing up for human rights all over the world is in America’s best interests,” he said.

“And the Biden-Harris administration will oppose human rights violations wherever they occur, whether the perpetrators are adversaries or partners.”

Blinken ordered the return of the assessments in the annual report on country records on access to reproductive health, suppressed under the staunchly anti-abortion Trump administration.

Blinken also denounced a commission by his predecessor Mike Pompeo, an evangelical Christian perceived to have presidential aspirations, that sought to refocus fundamental rights – an effort that some activists say was aimed at de-emphasizing LGBTQI and women’s equality.

“There is no hierarchy that makes some rights more important than others,” Blinken said.

In another change of tone from Trump, Blinken said the United States recognizes its own challenges, including “systemic racism.”

“This is what separates our democracy from autocracies: our ability and our will to face our own shortcomings in broad daylight, to continue this more perfect union.”

Blinken has expressed concern over abuses around the world, including in China, again speaking of “genocide” committed against the Uyghur community.

The report estimates that over a million Uyghurs and other members of predominantly Muslim communities have been rounded up in internment camps in the western Xinjiang region, and another two million are subjected to re-education training every day. .

“The trend lines on human rights continue to shift in the wrong direction. We are seeing evidence of this in all parts of the world,” said Blinken.

He said the Biden administration prioritized coordination with its allies, highlighting recent joint efforts on Xinjiang, China’s crackdown in Hong Kong and the alleged Russian poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny.

Blinken also expressed concern over the Burmese military’s deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, attacks on civilians in Syria and a campaign in Ethiopia’s Tigray which he previously called ethnic cleansing.

The report, written in crisp factual language, did not spare longtime US allies.

He reported allegations of unlawful killings and torture in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, citing human rights groups who said Egypt was detaining between 20,000 and 60,000 people mainly because of their political beliefs.

Biden previously declassified US intelligence that revealed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman authorized the gruesome murder of US writer Jamal Khashoggi.

While the human rights report has remained intact under Trump, the previous administration argued that rights were of lesser importance than other concerns with allies such as Saudi Arabia – a major producer of oil and arms buyer from the United States who supported Trump’s hawkish line against Iran, whose record was also extensively examined in the report.

The latest report also detailed the incidents in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a growing US ally.

He cited non-government groups that reported the use in India of< torture, mauvais traitements et détentions arbitraires pour obtenir des aveux forcés ou faux >> and quoted journalists who believed that< la liberté de la presse avait diminué >>, in particular through the physical harassment of journalists, the pressure exerted on owners and frivolous lawsuits.

