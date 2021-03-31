Successful crackdown on gang crime

A court in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, sentences eight people for gang-related loan fraud in March 2019 (LIU XIAO / XINHUA)

The three-year campaign has had good results and the work continues

A three-year campaign against organized and gang-related crimes has yielded good results and advanced efforts will be made to combat such crimes on a regular basis, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Monday. .

Guo, also head of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during a rally in Beijing to celebrate the victory of the national campaign, launched by the CPC Central Committee and the Council of Status as of January 2018.

He said the campaign achieved its goals by fundamentally bringing organized crime under control and enhancing people’s sense of happiness and security.

From 2018 to 2020, a total of 3,644 mafia-style organizations and 11,675 other criminal gangs were arrested across the country. More than 242,000 suspects, including 5,768 fugitives, implicated in such crimes have been arrested. The commission said 43,144 suspects involved in gang crimes also surrendered.

A national survey by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that in the second half of last year, 98.4% of people said they were safe and 95.7% of those surveyed were ‘satisfied’ or ‘ relatively satisfied ”with the effectiveness of the campaign.

President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, has given important instructions on the campaign several times after its launch.

In 2019, Xi addressed provincial and ministerial officials and urged them to keep a close eye on major cases and networks, as well as the financial foundations and “protective umbrellas” of criminal gangs, and to work harder. to combat and prevent both the symptoms and the root. causes of organized crime.

At the CPC Central Conference on the Work of Global Law-Based Governance in November, Xi called for continued crackdown on violations of social order and fight against organized crime and its umbrellas. protectors a normal practice.

In the midst of the campaign, disciplinary inspection and supervision authorities across the country prosecuted 115,913 officials for corruption and criminal gang shelter, imposed penalties on 80,649 people, and transferred an additional 10,342 people. to judicial bodies, the commission said.

Guo said the campaign was not a one-time effort and urged the judicial authorities to be well prepared for a long-term fight against organized crime, adding that the fight would be normal practice.

A mechanism to prevent and resolve problems at the source must be put in place and improved to remove the soil that has given rise to these illegal activities, he said.

He called for improved rectification in 10 key industries and sectors, including finance and transport, focusing on addressing the issues of absent social governance and weak industry regulation, and improving the mechanism. regular contact between discipline inspection and supervision departments, political and legal authorities and industry regulators, to cover all aspects where crimes may arise.

In addition, Guo said, an early warning and forecasting mechanism for organized crime should be put in place to enable regulators to conduct in-depth research into emerging big data and cloud computing crimes to quickly resolve these. problems.

Efforts should also be made to put in place a smart and open reward mechanism to report organized crime, streamline reporting channels, standardize the functioning of the national platform against organized crime and expand its functions, a Guo said.

Regular inspections will be carried out and the central government will launch an inspection every four years. Governments at other levels should also launch inspections to ensure all levels are inspected regularly, Guo said.

Guo called for improvements to the evaluation mechanism to encourage regions, departments and individuals to achieve outstanding achievements in the fight against organized crime, and to criticize governments and departments that do not take work seriously.



