



In a highly anticipated memoir, Joe Bidens’ son Hunter attacks Donald Trump like a vile man with a vile mission that plunged to unprecedented depths in last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Hunter, 51, is a lawyer and businessman who has been the subject of Republican bile since Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani searched for information on his Ukraine business dealings to use in the 2020 campaign.

On the page, Biden insists he did nothing wrong by joining the board of directors of Burisma, the gas company at the heart of the Ukraine affair in April 2014. He dismisses the controversy as notable for its epic banality. But he said he wouldn’t do it again.

He found the company’s role as a bulwark against Russian aggression under Vladimir Putin inspiring, although the five-figure-per-month fee was also a factor. Biden acknowledges that his famous last name was considered gold by Burisma. To put it more bluntly, he writes, having a Biden on the Burismas board was a loud and undeniable fuck for Putin.

Giulianis’ search for filth saw Trump impeached and acquitted for the first time. Republican attacks on Hunter Biden continued, focusing on his business relationships and troubled personal life, including well-known struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction and recently a decision to buy a gun that was part of a domestic conflict.

Bidens’ memoir Beautiful Things deals with these personal issues as well as the deaths of his mother and sister in a car crash in 1973 and that of his older brother, Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, of brain cancer in 2015. The book will be published next week. The warden got a copy.

Describing what it was like to be in the eye of a political storm over business interests, he says that sometimes inevitably coincided with his father’s job as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden writes: I became a proxy for Donald Trumps fearing he would not be re-elected.

He pushed debunked conspiracy theories about the work I did in Ukraine and China, even as his own children pocketed millions in China and Russia and his former campaign manager. [Paul Manafort] had remained in a prison cell for laundering millions more from Ukraine.

He adds: None of this matters in a top-down Orwellian political climate. Trump believed that if he could destroy me, and by extension my father, he could send any decent candidate from either party, all the while distracting from his own corrupt behavior.

Insisting that he is not Billy Carter or Roger Clinton, the connections of former presidents who have drawn media and opposition attention, Biden writes that he knows his last name has him. helped in business. But, he adds, I am neither Eric Trump nor Donald Trump Jr. I worked for someone other than my father. I got up and fell on my own.

Biden criticizes Trump for his efforts to attack his father on the debate stage last October, writing that Trump has shown trademark callousness by playing the only card he has ever played: attack.

Joe Biden then stood up for Hunter, saying he was proud of the way he had handled his addiction issues and telling viewers: There’s a reason why [Trump is] raise all this malarkey. He doesn’t want to talk about substantive issues. It’s not his family and my family. This is your family.

Hunter Biden also criticizes Trump’s allies, calling Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz a troll.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, he writes, has been a longtime family friend of Joe Bidens in the Senate who has moved on nonetheless.[ed] in a Trump pocket dog right in front of my eyes, slandering my dad and I in the coldest, most cynical, and selfish way.

In the book, Hunter offers insight into the Biden family, including an occasion where his father sought to intervene in his addictions by bringing two counselors from a rehabilitation center to the family home in Delaware. When Hunter refused, Joe Biden suddenly looked terrified and chased him down the aisle, then grabbed him, hugged him, and cried for the longest time.

Hunter had a brief romantic relationship with Beaus ‘widow, Hallie, after Beaus’ death. Our relationship had started as a mutually desperate search for the love we had both lost, and its breakup only made this tragedy worse, he recalls.

