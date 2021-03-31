FIA and FBR focus on properties of JKTs UK





ISLAMABAD: In a recent case filed against Jehangir Tareen, the FIA ​​accused the former close friend and convenience store of Prime Minister Imran Khan of money laundering. Tareen is under investigation for handing over US $ 7.4 million to the UK for the purchase of properties there.

The FIA ​​has registered several FIRs against Tareen and his companies. One of these FIR alleged that in 2011-12, when fraudulent investments were injected into the accounts of Farooq Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), Jehangir Tareen, his son Ali Khan Tareen and other family members each bought US dollars on the Lahore open market. in a structured manner, that is, by keeping each transaction below the reporting threshold for financial monitoring units of US $ 35,000 to avoid detection.

Subsequently, in 2016, Ali Khan Tareen handed over approx. 7.4 million US dollars to the UK for the purchase of properties (to be examined in detail during the investigation), which makes them responsible for an anti-money laundering investigation (3/4 AMLA 2010), we read in the FIR registered on March 22.

A government source claimed that the FBR was already reviewing the case and had notified Tareen of a payment notice of Rs 1.4 billion. Against this advice, it is said that Jehangir Tareen obtained a stay order from a court.

The London properties are said to have been declared under an amnesty program, but the RBF says that as a politically exposed person, Tareen and his family were not eligible for such a program. The amnesty device is said to have been used by Jehangir Tareens’ son, Ali Tareen.

According to one of the FIRs, an alleged fraudulent and premeditated scheme of embezzlement of public shareholders’ funds by JKT surfaced whereby JDW (JKD public limited company) transferred 3.4 billion rupees to an associated private company, FPML Gujrat, owned by her son and closes relatives.

The transfers, especially after the 2011/12 fiscal year, were blatantly fraudulent investments, which ultimately resulted in personal gains for CEO JDW’s family members, the FIR alleged.

He added that without any business activity from FPML, JKT continued to transfer funds from JDW to FPML and by the end of 2015, it had transferred an additional 1.10 billion rupees to FPML. According to the FIA, the transfer of funds by JDW to FPML was ab-initio fraudulent because the JDW subsequently recorded all of its advances and investments as depreciation.

He said: Despite the closure of the FPML plant from fiscal year 2011/12, the recording of JDW investments from 2009/10 as an impairment loss was postponed by design to 2015 so that additional JDW funds could be injected into FPML (until 2015), which did not. any business.

In another FIR registered against Jehangir Tareen and his company, the FIA ​​claimed to have discovered a premeditated scheme of embezzlement of public shareholders by Tareen under which hefty withdrawals amounting to at least Rs2.2 billion from the account of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently carried out through a trusted cash-rider Amir Waris, who is employed as a cashier at JDW’s head office in Lahore.

The FIR also spoke of a fake account unearthed with an aggregate credit deposit of Rs 5.8 billion from foreign sources (2008 to 2013) closely associated with completing credit transactions with JK Farming Ltd (Rs26 million) , JK Dairies Pvt Ltd (Rs25m) and AFT Mango / Ali Tareen Farms (Rs14m).

