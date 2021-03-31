Boris Johnson’s bus revolution needs a political routing plan; here’s why the Yorkshire Post says





News BORIS Johnson hadn’t even sat in the offices of The Yorkshire Post in September 2019 when he mentioned the B-word buses (as opposed to Brexit which was the dominant issue at the time). Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 5:56 a.m. He was a big fan, he said, and he wanted them to push his aspiration agenda forward because of the extent to which reliable bus services had boosted social mobility in London under his town hall. It also explains, in all fairness, the $ 3 billion bus revolution recently announced by prime ministers, a genuine attempt to tackle economic disadvantage and, in the year of COP26, reduce harmful carbon ambitions. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise What is less obvious, however, is how this will bring the expected societal benefits when the North receives only a fraction of the public money for buses that London benefits from and when Mr’s flagship leveling policy has a fund renovation for conservative areas and target headquarters. < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.9936%;"/> Boris Johnson at the launch of his new bus strategy. This is made even more evident by a new report from a parliamentary group, led by Bradford South MP Judith Cummins, which reveals how 28 so-called left-behind neighborhoods in this region are paying the price for poor transport provision public and car ownership rates. These are precisely the types of areas that should receive priority treatment from the Upgrading Fund. Instead, areas like Barnsley and Hull must play the second fiddle after Chancellor Rishi Sunaks Richmond’s seat, where the scarcity of bus services is offset by more families having access to their own cars. And while ministers rightly argue that rural areas deserve an investment as well, a much clearer political roadmap is needed if the bus is to become the default mode of transport Mr Johnson envisioned with his usual boil. over 18 months ago. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe. < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.9547%;"/> Boris Johnson during a visit to a bus depot earlier this month. < class=""> “/> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0310%;"/> Boris Johnson during his visit to the Yorkshore Post in September 2019.

