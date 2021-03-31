Narendra Modi: India’s global role in combating pandemic demonstrates PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision: Shringla

India’s global role in responding to the pandemic and meeting the global demand for pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and now vaccines is an excellent demonstration of the larger vision of Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Bharat, an autonomous India that adds to the global supply. especially in critical raw materials, and a manufacturer the world can count on, Foreign Minister Harsh V Shringla said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that India’s rise to power as an Atmanirbhar partner is good for the world. In this environment, we expect to see more global players cooperating with their Indian counterparts in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. This will likely go beyond moving parts of the supply chains to India, Shringla said, adding: We expect to see collaborations, manufacturing and R&D linkages in this area. We are working with some of our partner countries to create secure, resilient and sustainable supply chains for ourselves and the world at large.

The remarks were made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India’s leading public policy body, Ananta Aspen Center, on the occasion of the launch of the White Paper on India: The World’s Pharmacy Expands Its Reach on global health. The document is published by Global Health Strategies, (an international organization that raises awareness and provides high-level support to address the public health challenges facing emerging economies).

Our response to the pandemic on the national front has been proactive from the very early stages of the spread of the virus. India has taken the lead in initiating and participating in regional and multilateral consultations to underscore the need for countries to coming together to collectively face the pandemic, Shringla recalls.

India received credit for securing the supply of essential drugs during the critical phase of the pandemic. The delivery of these drugs has consolidated our reputation as a World Pharmacy and as a responsible stakeholder in global health supply chains, he noted.

On January 20, the first tranche of Indian vaccines landed in Bhutan and the Maldives and the following days in Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Mauritius. Since the launch of Vaccine Maitri, we have provided 64 million doses of vaccine to 82 countries. This includes subsidized supplies, commercial contracts and the COVAX facility. We have also facilitated the provision of vaccines to UN health workers and are donating vaccines to UN peacekeepers, Shringla said, adding: The number of vaccine doses shared with our partner countries so far is at about the same as the number we ourselves used in the immunization program. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has highlighted the need for an accelerated vaccination program in our country, and from April 1 we will be expanding this facility to all of our citizens over 45. Naturally, we will have to calibrate our external supplies taking into account our internal production and our internal needs.



The current two manufacturers are expected to rapidly expand their manufacturing capabilities to meet growing domestic and foreign demand. Some of the vaccine candidates may also complete their testing process and become available, the foreign minister said. The Quad initiative will involve building new capacity and will not impact the production or deployment of current vaccines in India, he added.

The paper ends with ideas on the way forward for the Indian healthcare industry, including filling the gaps at the bottom and top of the pharmaceutical value chain with respect to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and original molecules. This rightly suggests that India is on the verge of being more than a pharmacy in the world and can offer a wide range of healthcare solutions to other countries. In the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, there is a huge international demand for our vaccines, pharmaceuticals and other medical items. The document includes several case studies illustrating the strength of our pharmaceutical industry. All of these examples are a testament to the high quality of Indian pharmaceuticals and the trust they enjoy around the world.

India is the world’s largest vaccine producer, manufacturing more than 60% of all vaccines sold globally, according to the article. Thirty different Indian companies have started to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Seven Indian vaccine makers, including SII, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila and Biological E, have a vaccine under development, either in the preclinical phase or in the testing phase, the document points out.

The UK and Argentina were among the first countries to grant emergency clearance for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in December 2020, after which, in January 2021, India cleared for emergency use. vaccine (called Covishield in India). SII has made deals to manufacture the Oxford AstraZeneca and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines in 2020, the document also points out.

India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin – developed by Bharat Biotech – also received emergency use authorization.34 On January 16, 2021, India began administering Covishield and Covaxin in what will be the world’s largest inoculation campaign against the novel coronavirus.35 SII plans to manufacture around 1 billion doses over a year, including 400 million before the end of 2020. These doses will be sold at cost until the end of the pandemic. In a recent agreement to deliver 100 million doses to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), SII capped the price at $ 3 per injection until the pandemic is over. In addition to Covishield and Covaxin, four other candidate vaccines – by Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova and Dr Reddys (Sputnik V) – are in advanced testing and may also receive emergency use authorization soon, notes the document.