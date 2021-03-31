Donald Trump targets former aides Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx for Covid lawyer





Former US President Donald Trump has criticized Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who have been his main medical advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Hill reports, Trump released a statement saying he ignored both Fauci and Birx during his tenure. According to Trump, it was an advantage for the country. The former president also boasted of being responsible for the rapid development and approval of vaccines.

In a statement, Trump said: Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to talk about Dr Fauci and Dr Birx, two self-proponents trying to reinvent the story to cover their bad instincts and their erroneous recommendations, which I luckily have. almost always knocked down. He added that they had made bad political decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to our economy reopening and years of an approved vaccine – putting millions of lives at risk.

Trump laughed at them both. He called Fauci the “king of the” seesaws “, citing Faucis shifting focus after experts learned more about the pandemic. Speaking of Birx, he said Dr Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility He added: The States that followed his lead, like California, had worse results on Covid and ruined the lives of countless children because they couldn’t go to school, ruined many. companies and countless Americans who have been killed by the lockdowns themselves.Dr Birx was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I rarely took his advice.

Trump slams China, Iran and Biden

In another important development, Trump crushed a wedding reception at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where he delivered a speech on China, Iran and his successor Joe Biden. Trump took the opportunity to deliver a fiery speech against opponents of the United States and Biden’s foreign and domestic policies. Trump has attacked the Biden administration on many issues, including Washington’s new Iranian policy and an increased influx of migrants from the southern border.

Trump also took the opportunity to suggest that the US presidential election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden, an unsubstantiated claim he has made since losing the ballot box in November 2020. They said they got 66 million votes, sir, and the election is over. I got 75 million votes and you saw what happened. At 10:30 p.m. all of a sudden they said it was a strange thing, why are they closing some places. There’s a lot going on right now, Trump said.

(Image credits: AP)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos