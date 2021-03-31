U.S.-China Tensions Worsen Chip Crisis, TSMC Chairman Says





(Bloomberg) Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are economically unrealistic, and trade tensions between the United States and China have contributed to the chip shortage plaguing entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. President Mark Liu. Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said the uncertainty surrounding US-China relations had led to a change in the supply chain and prompted some companies to double their orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the void left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer activity. The uncertainties led to a double booking, but the actual capacity is greater than the demand, Liu said. How quickly these concerns will be resolved really depends on future negotiations between the United States and China. The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production regardless of where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, which customers from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp rely on. Liu said that each country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry will lead to unprofitable large capacity. The United States and China have both indicated willingness to expand chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less dependent on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping has made reducing China’s dependence on the western part of the country’s new five-year political plan, while successive White House administrations have expressed concern about the potential of the country. China to dominate sensitive advanced technologies. In the United States, Intel Corp. recently announced a $ 20 billion plan to build two new silicon manufacturing facilities in Arizona, the renewal having previously failed. efforts to compete with TSMC for companies as a chip maker for others. Taiwan’s largest company is at the center of a global supply crisis as its production capacity was consumed first by a surge in demand for personal electronics spurred by a pandemic and more recently by a recovery faster than expected auto sales. Support quality journalism in China. Subscribe at Caixin Global from $ 0.99. Follow the Chinese markets in real time with Caixin Globals new stock database.

