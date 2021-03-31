The wave of ethnic anxieties of the Assams is only an undercurrent. This is what Modi-Shah achieved

Text size:

EThe issue of nature has taken a back seat, and the Assamese people seem more comfortable assimilating to the rest of India and talking about roads, infrastructure, social protection programs, jobs, water, electricity and ambitious issues like most of the country’s voters. It would not be incorrect to say that between 2016 and today, the political DNA of Assams has undergone a profound change.

As I traveled through Assam, the utter lack of resonance of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among voters was striking. No one talks about the AAC or the need to protect Assamese identity. The response to these issues is lukewarm, with most voters claiming this is not a factor.

Even more astounding is how this ethnic identity now appears to be subsumed into a larger identity that has never been in the foreground. So while India still recognizes that the Assam’s political milieu is filled with ethnic issues, the things change quickly on the ground.

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) succeeded in changing Assam, obviously, but with much more seriousness. For what immediately grabs attention, the state has a new facade more roads, massive bridges, and more medical and educational institutes. But beneath these wide roads and large bridges hides a great transformation that is sweeping the heart of Assam’s socio-political environment with a shift from unresolved ethnic identity issues to a bigger, wider, and perhaps even based umbrella. religion.

In a state where ethnicity was the main engine of social and political movements, and of reflection for decades, the CAA which goes against the very principle of the identity crusade of the Assamese people is an absolute non-stake in this election to the Assembly. The BJP took a bet with the CAA in Assam, but seems to have come out pretty unscathed.

The BJP, even more under Modi-Shah, knows not only how to expand its footprint into new regions, but also change the dynamics of the territory in a way that suits its politics and worldview. This makes the group a much more powerful and difficult opponent to face than their rivals can imagine an opponent who changes the rules of the game halfway.

The palpable change in Assam

Assam has a long history of resentment against “foreigners” directed against anyone who is not an indigenous Assamese but is established in the state. This anger was independent of religion and region, even leading to the six-year Assam unrest and violent explosion against Bengalis, Marwaris, Biharis and others in the late 1980s and early 1980s. 1990s. Any “outsider” dipping into state resources was unacceptable to indigenous peoples.

In December 2019, the passage of the CAA which promises to give citizenship to Hindu refugees and which, in turn, means several ‘bidexis‘(foreigners) in Assam will be legitimately accepted may have attended demonstrations in parts of Assam, but that is of little concern to voters now.

For example, a voter in Nagaon The district is adamant in its views that AAC is not a problem since it is about accepting Hindu refugees, and that “Bharat” being a “Hindu rashtra” it is our “responsibility” to take care of the community. Several others echo this sentiment. Hindu, Bharat, etc., words which were not part of the political, social or cultural lexicon of Assam, seem to have replaced thebidexi,Axomiya anotherVocabulary (Assamese people).

This, if it is long term and not just a phase, is a turning point for Assam. In fact, when you look at it now, the updating of the National Register of Citizens, a request in the days of Assam’s turmoil, has become more of an inconvenience than a means of solving the Assamese vs. . People seemed more upset at being subjected to this chaos than satisfied with the long-standing demand for fulfillment from the indigenous Assamese people. The disappearance of the question of ethnicity was evident even then, we just failed to read the signs.

This election, meanwhile, makes it more pronounced. Some say that anti-AAC sentiment has not gone away, but is present as an undercurrent. Even if that were true, the fact that an emotion once so overt and dominant in Assam has only become an undercurrent should say something.

The BJP factor

In an age of globalization where aspirations demand greater synergy with the outside world, the dilution of the resolute concept of ethnic identity is not counter-intuitive. In Assam, especially for young people, the searing demand of the 1970s and 1980s, when the world was a different place, hardly seems relevant.

Modi and Shah’s BJP recognized this. The party is not organic in Assam. He is, in his own way, a stranger. Ethnicity was never going to be a strong suit for the BJP and the party had to change the narrative quickly. Modi-Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) understood the need to exploit the potential changes in the socio-political dynamics of Assam and decided to turn this to their advantage.

What the BJP-RSS combine has done consistently is talk about more generic issues that every voter relates to. Therefore, Modi and his team talk about roads, bridges, colleges, hospitals and wellness. Equally important, they speak of Hindus against Muslims, the Jinnah-isation of Assam and “love-jihad and land-jihad”. Essentially, they have ushered in a new conversation and a new language in Assam, one that suits his political narrative and through which he can leverage his strengths.

Think about it. The two main BJP leaders within Chief State Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are imports from the outside with their genesis in student politics which was at the heart of the anti-outsider movement of Assam. And yet ethnicity is not an issue for the party led by these leaders, both speaking the language of Modi-Shah’s BJP.

It also makes BJP a dangerous rival. Whether or not the BJP returns to power in Assam, the state’s altered language shows that Modi and Shah know how to conquer new territories and then make them their own, molding their people into their mainstream.

At the age of 16, Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Bhupen Hazarika, wrote: ‘Agnijugor firingoti me, notun Asom gorhim‘(I am the spark of the fire age, I will build a new Assam). Decades later, this seems to have become the motto of Narendra Modi and Amit shah’s BJP, something Hazarika could never have imagined.

