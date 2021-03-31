Republican Gary Rabine launches gubernatorial candidacy, disparaging JB Pritzker and imitating Donald Trump





SPRINGFIELD At first glance, suburban businessman Gary Rabine may seem like the classic country club Republican.

He’s a millionaire entrepreneur. He argues that soaring property taxes are the No.1 problem for states.

He even has his own country club.

But Rabines’ political views are strongly tied to the more moderate members of the GOP.

He’s a social conservative opposed to abortion. And he’s a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, calling his four-year tenure the strongest job-creating administration in my life’s history.

If I can be sixty to seventy percent as effective as a leader in Illinois, Illinois will be a much better place in four or five years, Rabine told The Sun-Times.

Rabine, 57, is the third Republican to officially enter the gubernatorial race and the first from the Chicago area.

He kicked off his campaign on Tuesday with events at his sales offices in Schaumburg and at his Bull Valley Golf Club in the northwest suburb of Woodstock.

Republican Gary Rabine addresses supporters at the Rabine Group offices in Schaumburg on Tuesday.Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Owning a paving business and several other companies based in the northwest suburbs, Rabine hopes to bring his business expertise to the board of governors.

Fifteen years ago in Illinois we were truly the best place in the middle of the country to create jobs and start a business, to grow a business. But over the past 15 years, that has deteriorated to become the worst, he told The Sun-Times in an interview between the events on Tuesday.

He dismisses Democratic Governor JB Pritzker as a trust fund billionaire who does not have the right business background to run the state.

I have no knowledge of him who started a business from scratch. I mean, he calls himself an entrepreneur, but I haven’t witnessed real entrepreneurship there, he said of Pritzker. Buying and selling for-profit businesses is a little different than starting a paving business here in Illinois and building a national platform for parking lot paving.

Businessman Gary Rabine poses for a portrait at the Rabine Group offices on Tuesday.Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Rabine criticized Pritzkers’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying that a blackout may not have been necessary last March.

The Bull Valley businessman also ridiculed the governor for recently signing the Illinois Black Caucus Criminal Justice Reform Bill, saying it would put our families, communities and neighborhoods down. in danger like never before.

But for Rabine, the biggest problem in Illinois is rising property taxes. These are set by local governments, but Rabine has pledged to reduce them by 50% by 2024.

The people of Illinois who work so hard to pay off their homes end up with very little equity because of our [property] taxes and that pushes people out, he said.

Rabin has never run for office before, but he has been a Republican donor in Illinois and nationally for decades. So far he has injected $ 250,000 into his own campaign.

Rabine backed former Republican governor Bruce Rauner in his 2014 candidacy, but broke with Rauner when the GOP governor signed a 2017 law that expanded taxpayer support for abortions in Illinois.

I believe Bruce Rauner was keen to turn back to Illinois, and I supported him because of it. But I didn’t think Bruce would ever make a bill like this, he said.

Republican Gary Rabine bowed his head during a prayer as his campaign kicked off at the offices of the Rabine Group on Tuesday.Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Rabin transferred her support to State Representative Jeanne Ives, a Wheaton conservative who narrowly lost to Rauner in the 2018 Republican primary. Rabin contributed $ 10,000 to the Ives campaign.

Even though Rabine is an opponent of abortion, he has said he will not make the issue a priority as governor.

I’m a man of the laws of the land, and the laws that are in place are in place, he said of Roe v. Wade and other abortion laws.

Last October, Rabine hosted a fundraiser at his Bull Valley Golf Club for Trump, which was attended by Donald Trump Jr.

When asked repeatedly about false claims by former Republican presidents that the election was stolen, Rabine couldn’t say if he thought President Joe Biden had won enough in last year’s presidential election.

Gary Rabine listens to a guest speaker talk about his story during his campaign announcement Tuesday.Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

We need to watch it closely, because every vote should count. But I would never say one way or another [about Trumps claims of election fraud] because I have no idea.

The president of the Association of Democratic Presidents of Illinois Counties, Kristina Zahorik, called the denial of the Rabines election disqualifying.

Gary Rabine is either ignorant or a member of the conspiracy theory team who doesn’t believe Joe Biden was legally elected president. Either one is disqualified from being elected, Zahorik said in a statement.

Rabine is an advisory board member and longtime donor of Turning Point USA, a controversial conservative group that has chapters on college campuses across the country. During this fundraiser for Trump, Rabine called Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and originally from Illinois, one of my heroes.

Rabine said he supported the group because it educated children on college campuses about the benefits of the free enterprise system and the dangers of socialism and Marxism.

The Kirks organization was a major supporter of Trump’s election fraud allegations and one of the first to use China’s virus as a COVID-19 nickname.

Turning Point USA was listed as a coalition partner on the March to Save America website for the rally leading up to the January 6 insurgency. In a now deleted tweet, Kirk said his organization was sending more than 80 buses full of patriots to fight for this president.

In one of these buses, there was a man later accused of participating in the riot and assaulting three Capitol Hill police officers with a fire extinguisher.

Rabine said he was not aware of Turning Point USA’s involvement.

I don’t know anything about what they did or who anyone personally did for this event. I haven’t been in touch with that and I really don’t care, he said.

Rabine declined to say how much money he gave the group.

State Senator Darren Bailey, left; former State Senator Paul Schimpf, right. From Facebook

While saying he didn’t know the big picture, Rabine defended State Representative Chris Miller, who was recently censored by the Illinois House for allegedly helping incite insurgency allegations. that Miller denies.

Rabine said Miller was a very good man.

I think we need to stop jumping to conclusions before any investigation and before anyone knows what’s going on, he said.

Rabin also disagreed with local GOP organizations’ censorship of U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger for his vote to impeach Trump for inciting the insurgency, saying any Republican could have their own opinion.

Rabine joins State Senator Darren Bailey from Xenia and former State Senator Paul Schimpf from Waterloo in the governor’s Republican primary.

