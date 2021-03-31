Pakistan, India heading on positive trajectory in relations, says Qureshi





KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and India are heading on a positive trajectory of relations following important developments starting with the letter from the Prime Minister of India congratulating his counterpart at the occasion of Pakistan Day, answered today by PM Imran Khan.

In an interview with Dushanbe, Qureshi said that the prime minister, while thanking the Indian prime minister, reiterated Islamabads’ sincere desire for peaceful relations with all neighboring countries, including India.

However, this requires the resolution of all outstanding issues between the two countries, including the most important dispute over India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his letter to his counterpart, said: If India wants peaceful relations with Pakistan, New Delhi will need to create a conducive and enabling atmosphere.

Referring to the drastic changes introduced by India in the occupied territory on August 5, 2020 which have confused and complicated the whole scenario, Mr. Qureshi said that today much of India believes that these actions proved to be counterproductive and served to further alienate the Kashmiris. He said that if India is considering creating an enabling environment, Prime Minister Imran Khan has even previously expressed his willingness to take more steps in that direction. Islamabad would never fear dialogue because we are convinced that it will be suicidal for the two nuclear neighbors to engage in any confrontation.

On another question, the foreign minister said the revival of the 2013 Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement at the LoC, the congratulatory letter from the Indian Prime Minister on Pakistan Day and the fact that Indian Foreign Minister Shiv Shankar Menon did not choose to criticize Pakistan to the core. of the Asian Conference, as on previous occasions, are positive and productive developments. He said the revival of the LoC ceasefire is a productive development, which would benefit the Kashmiris who also welcomed the development. Regarding his meetings with his Indian counterpart, Qureshi said that no such meeting was scheduled and that he had not received any such request.

When asked about the Afghan peace process, FM Qureshi said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had discussed a new proposal with him in Dushanbe, which should be studied and explored. The Foreign Minister said: “We have to see how the Afghans, Taliban and countries in the region react to this proposal, after which Islamabad can give its point of view.

Qureshi said the critical role of Pakistanis in facilitating Afghan peace leading to the Doha Peace Agreement and intra-Afghan dialogue has been widely recognized around the world. At the Heart of Asia conference meetings, all countries appreciated the Pakistani approach and leadership. “We will no doubt continue to play this role, but now is the time for Afghans to be flexible in determining the future of their country.” We strictly observe non-interference in their affairs. help Kabul and therefore Pakistan and the wider region. We want investment to flow into the regional economy and look forward to regional connectivity to help boost Pakistan’s economy, which depends only on a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He added: We will play the role that Islamabad can play to help achieve these goals.

