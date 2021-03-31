Bank, financial market workers vaccinated; Jokowi hopes the financial sector will recover





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi hoped that the financial sector would recover soon from the Covid-19 vaccination of workers in the banking and capital markets sectors today, March 31, 2021. “With this vaccination, the capital market, banking activities should be protected from exposure to Covid-19, and we hope that financial activities will return to normal,” the president said during a live broadcast via the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Finance. today. Widodo monitored the inoculation of workers in the banking, non-banking and capital markets sectors on Wednesday morning at the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) office building. He was accompanied by Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Chief Commissioner of the Financial Services Authority, Wimboh Santoso. The main current drivers of the economy, he said, are consumption, investment, exports and imports. The banking and financial markets are inseparable elements of the economic chain. Jokowi believes that vaccination will offer protection to workers in the financial sector. “Especially for those who deal with customers on a daily basis, be it customer service or counters, as well as those who also serve this community. We give them priority [for vaccine],” he said. Lily: President Jokowi condemns suicide bombing attack on Makassar church

FRANCISCA CHRISTY ROSANA







