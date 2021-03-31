Boris Johnsons biggest challenge now is Scottish independence Bernard Ingham

News

AFTER several traumatic weeks comes the investigation. Where is the EU going? Where is Scotland going? And where the Labor Party. What a mess of perverse lentils!

Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 5:57 a.m. Updated Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 6:35 a.m.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a coronavirus (Covid-19) press briefing from the new Downing Street White House style media boardroom in Westminster, London.

In a sense, the three questions are related. This is because Scotland wants to ditch Britain for the EU and because, I guess, Labor is essentially pro-EU.

Previously, she saw the EU as a capitalist rump, but realized some time ago that it is essentially socialist and will offer more to working people than Westminster.

Fortunately, the Europhile of Scottish Nationalists and Labor has been overwhelmed by the events of Covid.

Boris Johnson is emerging as a strong leader on the world stage, writes Bernard Ingham.

This means the SNP could not have chosen a worse time for the second independence referendum it will demand if it wins the May elections.

How could a sane country want to join the EU when it is falling apart at the seam?

He raises serious questions about the political judgment of the SNPs when his anglophobia prompts him to seek to join an institution which has amply demonstrated during the pandemic that it cannot lead the proverbial whelk stall.

He has also demonstrated the EU’s contempt for peripheral minnows in its firmament of 27 countries by trying to prevent Covid vaccination doses from crossing the Irish border into the UK.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces growing challenges ahead of the Holyrood election.

At the same time, he added a little revenge to the EU’s broad indictment sheet which includes a democratic deficit, unelected bureaucracy, protectionism, corruption, extravagance with taxpayer dollars and laziness. claim in its claim to statehood.

Only an abomination of all that is English could propel Scotland into the arms of such a broken and divided dumping ground.

The situation is in no way altered by the new evidence of anglophobia from Alex Salmond who, following his argument with Nicola Sturgeon, launches a new party to compete with the SNP and his obsession with independence and submission to Brussels.

How puny and brooding Scottish politics now concerns any objective observer.

Boris Johnson met Angela Merkel shortly after becoming Prime Minister in the summer of 2019.

A perfect match if you ignore the tartan for EU juveniles vs Covid vaccines.

It can be argued that the Franco-German axis has not yet succeeded in blocking exports of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine regardless of the contracts.

But don’t count on it. I wouldn’t be in the least surprised if they threw Boris Johnson’s magnanimity at him by offering to share the production. Hell has no fury like a despised EU.

And where would Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer be, poor thing?

Would his deeply divided party allow him to position himself at four points with Boris Johnson against retribution?

Who would have thought that we would one day say Bring back Jean-Claude Juncker, the former Commission President, who warned of the stupidity of trade embargoes?

But that is the problem of the West today: a severe shortage of experienced statesmen and women, while those with some experience are tarred with various brushes.

Take, for example, German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She is set to come out after 16 years and is accused of landing in the EU with a serious immigration problem, continuing the failed federal movement determined to create a European superstate starting with a single currency and now imposing the awkward Ursula von der Leyen. the Commission as Junckers successor.

As for French President Emmanuel Macron, let’s just say that he is not a pretty face as the French realize.

At the same time, the United States has its longest-serving president ever elected, Joe Biden, who admits he’s prone to the blunder.

Lately, however, he redeemed himself in my eyes by criticizing the German construction of a gas pipeline from Russia as further evidence to tarnish Mrs Merkels’ crest by putting the West’s energy supply in hoc. to his greedy enemy.

Thank goodness we have Boris Johnson at the UK helm. He has done us three great services: securing the independence of the EU, putting Jeremy Corbyn on the run and leading our magnificent vaccine response against Covid-19.

It will do the world a service if it manages to move responsible opinion in the EU away from debilitating federalism towards a Europe of freely cooperating and competing nation-states.

It is a tall order, but the current disorder only encourages Moscow and Beijing in their destabilization of the West.

His trophy cabinet will be full if, within the next month, he manages to persuade the Scots to forget about secession and instead strive to strengthen rather than weaken a shining example of Western democracy.

Hopefully Boris turns out to be what Napoleon valued: not just a good general but a lucky one. Greatness awaits its realization which now seems improbable.