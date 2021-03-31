Capitol Police Sue Donald Trump in January 6 riot





Donald Trump was prosecuted for inciting the January 6 insurgency.

Washington, United States:

Two Capitol Hill police officers on Tuesday sued former US President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 insurgency that left dozens injured and one dead.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby said they suffered “physical and emotional injuries” in the riot which they said was instigated by Trump, while he was in his final weeks as president and refused to accept his electoral defeat.

“Insurgents were prompted by Trump’s conduct for many months to trick his supporters into believing his false claim that he was about to be kicked out of the White House due to massive electoral fraud,” said they stated in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington.

“The insurgent mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, instigated, directed, aided and encouraged, forced its way through the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them.”

Blassingame, a 17-year-old Capitol Police veteran, said he suffered head and back injuries and was in emotional pain from the event.

The African-American officer said he was the victim of racist attacks during the assault on Congress by Trump supporters.

Hemby, an 11-year-old officer, has hand and knee injuries after being crushed against the doors of the Capitol building, and was sprayed on his face and body with chemical sprays in the attack.

“Officer Hemby normally has a calm demeanor but struggled to deal with the emotional fallout from a relentless attack,” the costume says.

The lawsuit compiles numerous examples in which it says Trump encouraged the insurgency.

He accuses Trump of directing and promoting assault, beatings and injuries, emotional distress, incitement to riot and violation of public safety laws.

The officers asked the court for compensatory damages of at least $ 75,000 each and an undeclared amount in punitive damages.

(This story was not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

