Will India join Joe Biden’s “infrastructure plan” to counter Xi Jinping’s ambitious BRI?

Will India join US President Joe Biden’s “ infrastructure plan ” to counter Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)?

US President Joe Bidens’ suggestion to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week that democratic countries should have an infrastructure plan to compete with BRI China has sparked debate over India’s dilemma on the issue.

The mega infrastructure program launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013 involves development and investment initiatives stretching from East Asia to Central, South and Southeast Asia, and even to Europe. Regarded as China’s most ambitious foreign policy endeavor in modern times, the BIS continues to attract more and more countries to its fold, with the latest figures reaching 139.

The BRI has already been set in motion with billions already spent by Chinese banks on building roads, power plants, ports, railways, 5G networks, fiber optic cables, among other critical infrastructure in a multitude of countries.

China’s strong economy continues to fund and support the initiative in several countries, and with little impact from the pandemic compared to other countries’ economies, the BRI is doing extremely well with its development commitments to countries. partners.

The project is also expanding China’s political and economic influence, raising alarm bells in Washington and elsewhere. Biden had previously said he would not allow a situation in which China overtakes the United States and becomes the most powerful country on the planet. From the day he was sworn in as president, he pledged to create investments and work with his partners to stop China in its tracks.

Biden pledged to unveil a multibillion-dollar plan to overhaul U.S. infrastructure, which he said would encourage increased U.S. investment in promising new technologies, such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The great Indian dilemma

However, the country that would be hit the hardest by China’s ambitious infrastructure project is India, which sits next to the communist-ruled country. With more and more countries signing deals with China to participate in Belt and Road projects such as railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure, India finds itself in a precarious position and would lose. probably its influence on the countries of Central and South Asia.

If the Refinitiv database report is to be believed, more than 2,600 projects costing $ 3.7 trillion were linked to the BIS as of the middle of last year. This would limit India’s chances of initiating trade with its neighborhood since most countries have reportedly joined the BRI and the country is on the verge of losing much of the market to China.

Beijing hosted the Belt and Road Forum in May 2017, the largest diplomatic effort to mobilize global support for the initiative to date. The Forum for International Cooperation is said to have witnessed the presence of around 1,500 delegates from 130 countries, including 29 heads of state.

To India’s surprise, all of its major neighbors, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Afghanistan, attended the forum and even signed BRI agreements and welcomed the initiative.

The participation of its smaller neighbors had raised questions about India’s ability to offer aid for sustainable development and its lack of strategic engagement with major countries. India only woke up to the BIS nightmare when Beijing began offering infrastructure pledges to India’s neighbors in South Asia and its relentless expansion into the Indian Ocean region.

Indian strategic experts have expressed both views on the nation’s dilemma over whether it should join the BRI or stay out of it. Experts who advocate India’s membership of the BRI cite the immense economic opportunities it offers by funding national infrastructure projects in the country.

For those in favor of India’s participation in the BRI, the feeling that connectivity is gaining momentum across the Indo-Pacific further underscores that New Delhi should consider ways to improve its own economic position on the issues. trade and transport to avoid being left behind, opines Darshana M. Baruah in an article published in Carnegie India.

However, concerns over the BRI were too strong to be ignored by policymakers in India, especially over the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which runs through Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, of which India claims to be a part. The corridor runs through the contested region which violates India’s territorial sovereignty in the region and as such India cannot be expected to turn a blind eye to its core concerns and join forces with China, experts say.

India also fears that the BRI will abide by international norms and standards and ignore the rules in favor of the powerful communist nation. In 2017, while responding to a question about participating in the BRI Forum, India said: No country can accept a project that ignores its fundamental concerns about sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We strongly believe that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognized international standards, good governance, the rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, according to India’s statement.

Once again, in November 2020, in the presence of the other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), India made it clear that it was out of the question to join the BRI. India has repeatedly stated that it will not join the BRI because it does not provide a level playing field for businesses in the country. He also opposed the BRI because a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) goes through PoK, Hindustan Times reported on India’s position to the Forum.

Now that India has made its position on the BRI clear, will it be interested in joining Bidens’ plan to compete with the Chinese infrastructure project with one of its own? Bidens’ plan is to partner with like-minded democratic nations and create a multi-faceted, coordinated plan to engage in great power competition with the Chinese.

The possibility is not excluded, as experts point out that India has done everything to confront China by forging a military alliance with the United States with the signing of the BECA agreement. The QUAD Alliance, which seeks to challenge Chinese expansionism, is also growing stronger, with India being an important member. The country is moving closer to its Chinese rivals including Australia, Japan and South Korea, among others, making it clear its position on the side it supports in the Indo-Pacific power dynamics.

Experts are, however, skeptical of these countries’ ability to commit to investing enough capital to match China BIS, even with Japan, Australia and the UK included. The BIS has been a resounding success due to China’s unprecedented infusion of capital into its projects and strong political support, in addition to the immense tangible benefits, that participating countries stand to gain.

The pandemic has, on the other hand, crippled the economies of the great powers, which are struggling nationally to contain COVID-19 and its disastrous effects. In such a situation, their ability to build a rival infrastructure plan that can cost trillions is questionable and impractical.

The anti-China front will therefore be unable to devise a reasonable strategy to challenge the BIS and its growing reach in the Eurasian region and beyond, for the time being.

Authors’ profile

Follow EurAsian Times on Google News