Who is Matt Gaetz? The Florida congressman and what he’s accused of





Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been one of Capitol Hill’s most outspoken Republicans since entering the House five years ago and one of Donald Trump’s fiercest allies.

The rising GOP star is reportedly under investigation into an alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, which he says is part of an organized conspiracy to extortion $ 25 million against him and his family. He denied any wrongdoing.

Elected to Congress in 2016 after serving in the Florida State Legislature, Mr. Gaetz went on to become one of the most successful Republican members, even though he was not one of their most successful lawmakers. more effective, ranking low among its 204 GOP colleagues in a study by the Center for Effective Legislation.

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at a House Armed Services Subcommittee hearing

(Getty Images)

Just hours before The New York Times broke news of the investigation, Axios reported that the congressman was considering early retirement from the House for a job at the conservative Newsmax network on which he paid money. Cold water.

The 38-year-old former lawyer, son of prominent Florida politician Don Gaetz, is slated for re-election next year 2022, but he is said to have considered leaving early to become a media personality for the broadcaster who managed to destroy Fox’s base News.

Citing three sources with direct knowledge of the discussions, Axios said the increased profile could be a platform for a future national role in senior positions.

On Twitter, Gaetz took a look at reports, repeated in Politico Playbook, that he had indeed been demoted to the minority of the minority party after his ruling direct line Donald Trump left the White House. .

“This article identifies me as a South Florida congressman, which I obviously am not. Perhaps presumably false reports will cause people to question the accuracy of other claims made in this article. article, ”he replied.

While Mr. Gaetz was born in Hollywood, South Florida, he represents the 1st District of Florida, covering Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola near the northwest border with Alabama.

He entered politics through Florida State University and pursued a career as a lawyer before entering the Florida State Legislature in 2010.

Mr. Gaetz remained one of Mr. Trump’s biggest supporters throughout his two impeachment trials and continued to challenge his GOP colleagues who turned on the former president.

In Mr Trump’s first arraignment following the Ukraine scandal, Mr Gaetz led a group of Republicans who held a closed-door hearing claiming their party was excluded despite several of his GOP colleagues at the interior of the room. Before the second indictment, he offered to step down from his seat and personally defend Mr. Trump, an offer that was not successful.

I only regret that I only have one political career to give to my president, he told Fox News.

He has come under fire for raising substance abuse concerns at Hunter Bidens after he himself was arrested in a DUI incident in 2008, something for which he was never charged.

In 2014, the Tampa Bay Times quoted him as saying of the incident: I am of the opinion that this is part of who I am. I made some bad decisions that resulted in an arrest, and it’s kind of something we all live with.

Mr Gaetz clashed with Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, organizing a rally in his state to topple one of the party’s most senior members over his decision to vote to impeach Trump for his incitement to the insurrection of January 6 at the Capitol.

That day, he was among the handful of Republican congressmen who voted to prevent Joe Bidens’ victory over Mr. Trump from being certified.

A spokesperson for Ms Cheney said, “Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, men don’t wear makeup, a likely reference to HBO’s documentary The Swamp. The two-hour documentary released in 2020 followed Mr Gaetz as he woke up to his office, puts on make-up and tries to drain the swamp, claiming lobbyists and special interests have never been less empowered since Mr Trump took office. function.

The way you are able to raise your profile in Washington is by creating conflict because conflict is interesting, Mr. Gaetz said in the film.

On the same day news of the investigation into his sexual activity came to light, it was announced that a Wyoming man had been accused of threatening to kill Mr. Gaetz before his trip there to rally against Mrs. Cheney.

In March of last year, as the coronavirus began to sweep the country on the verge of claiming more than half a million American lives, he scoffed at the idea of ​​wearing masks while donning a mask gas in Congress.

Days later, he was forced into self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive at the conservative CPAC conference.

While raising his profile in Washington, his personal life also gained attention.

He proposed to his girlfriend Ginger Luckey the sister of Oculus VR founder and Republican donor Palmer Luckey at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago on December 30, while last summer he announced he had a 19 year old son who was neither a biological relationship. nor adopted.

Mr Gaetz told People magazine the teenager was the brother of his ex-girlfriend Nestor Galban, who was 12 when they met years ago and who is from Cuba.

He’s part of my family history, he told the magazine. My work with Nestor, our family, no part of my public service can compare to the joy our family has brought me.

Among those who came to his defense amid sarcastic remarks about his family arrangements was an unlikely supporter, former Democrat MP Katie Hill. The progressive Californian was forced to resign following the leak of nude photos and claims about an affair. She said that at the time Mr Gaetz had supported her, despite their political differences, and that she now wanted to do the same. Her friend was impressed enough to post the story on her website.

