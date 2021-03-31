Prime Minister gives oil portfolio to assistant on power – Journal





ISLAMABAD: A day after Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was dismissed from the cabinet of the Minister of Finance, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday handed over the additional charge of the Ministry of Oil to his special assistant in power Tabish Gauhar.

In an ongoing federal cabinet reshuffle, Mr Gauhar replaced Nadeem Babar who was asked to step down last week during last year’s fuel crisis.

In a notification, the cabinet division said the prime minister was happy to reappoint Mr. Tabish Gauhar, special assistant to the prime minister for energy, as special assistant to the prime minister for electricity and energy. oil, on an honorary basis, with immediate effect.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar previously said Prime Minister Imran asked Mr Babar to step down for a period of 90 days, during which the Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA) would conduct a forensic investigation into the criminal acts that led to the fuel crisis.

Hammad notified as Minister of Finance

The agency was required to submit its report within 90 days and, on the basis of this report, the elements found to be involved would be prosecuted. Mr Umar further said that the petroleum secretary would also be ordered to report to the facility as soon as a decision on his replacement is made.

Mr Gauhar, former CEO of K-Electric and ailing Abraaj Capital senior executive of Arif Naqvi, had replaced Shahzad Qasim as special assistant to the ruling prime minister in September 2020. He is the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy, a management consulting firm in the electricity and energy sector.

He holds a first-rate degree from Kings College London and an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.

Mr. Gauhar stepped down as a director, CEO and chairman of the board of KE in 2015 after working in the organization for more than seven years.

Meanwhile, the cabinet division notified the appointment of Hammad Azhars to the post of finance minister.

In a separate notification, the cabinet division said Prime Minister Imran Khan was happy to hand over the additional finance and revenue portfolio to Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production, with immediate effect.

According to Senator Shibli Faraz, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to bring in a new finance team due to the inflation that had taken place. The senator later announced that the prime minister had given the finance portfolio to Hammad Azhar, who is a young and knowledgeable minister, to develop policies according to the realities on the ground in Pakistan and to provide relief to the poor. .

Mr Azhar is the third finance minister to be appointed since Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power in 2018.

Posted in Dawn on March 31, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos