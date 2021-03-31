Donald Trump is preparing to bypass his Facebook ban by appearing on his stepdaughter’s page





Donald Trump has a lot of thoughts on Joe Biden and the way he’s handling things. This was clarified this weekend. The former president called Fox News several times over the weekend to complain about his successor.

Unfortunately for Trump, the only people who heard his complaints were Fox News viewers. Following the January insurgency he instigated, the 45th president was banned from nearly all relevant social media platforms.

But Trump may have found a workaround to his problem. Her stepdaughter, Lara Trump, recently announced that she would be interviewing Trump on her Instagram feed.

Donald Trump is banned from both Instagram on Facebook. But, from now on, it looks like the platforms will allow it to appear via video.

Lara Trump, newly announced that she will now be working for Fox News, told her followers, “Okay, everyone guess what? I have quite a surprise for you later this evening. Guess who will occupy this chair. That’s right, you guessed it, my stepfather, the 45th President of the United States, my stepfather, President Donald Trump.

Join me on The Right View tonight, we have a HUGE guest, President Donald Trump !!! Go to https://t.co/oYyNa54jtI at 8pm to watch! pic.twitter.com/AadI56xGFE

– Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 30, 2021

It’s quite a trick for Lara. Mary Trump revealed in her book: “ At one point Donald Trump waved to his son Eric Trumps, Lara Trump’s wife, and said, ‘Lara, there I barely knew who (the curse ) she was, honestly, but then she gave a great speech while campaigning in Georgia to support me. At this point, Eric and Lara had been together for almost eight years.

The interview is scheduled to air tonight.

Todd Neikirk is a New Jersey-based political and technology writer. His work has been featured on psfk.com, foxsports.com and hillreporter.com. He enjoys sports, politics, comics and spending time on the shore with his family.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos