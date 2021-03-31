Sanctions forced the EU to reassess its Chinese strategy

It is too early to say whether the investment deal the EU struck with China at the end of December is dead, even though he is clearly seriously injured.

Beijing last week hit EU lawmakers from each of the party’s main groups in retaliation for EU sanctions against four Chinese officials implicated in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. This made it almost impossible for the European Parliament to ratify the treaty.

However, ratification is a long process and a lot could change in the few months leading up to the final vote. China could retreat. It is more likely that MEPs will come under enormous pressure from national capitals and trade interests to approve the so-called Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) in the name of improving European access to abundant Chinese markets.

Even before last week’s tit-for-tat sanctions, the deal had met opposition from MEPs over Beijing’s lack of promises, let alone binding commitments, to meet international standards on forced labor. Others feared opposing the Biden administration.

Reinhard Bütikofer, a German Green MEP and head of the Chinese parliament delegation who was among those sanctioned by Beijing, said support may wane further when colleagues realize it could drain industrial investment from Europe. .

“CAI has extremely serious problems. But I will refrain from saying that it is over. There might be attempts to revive it. “

<>

Are you under 35? What issues are you most concerned about? We want to hear from readers aged 16-35 about what life is all about and what issues need urgent resolution. Housing? Education? Works? Pensions? The environment? Tell us about your experiences via a short survey.

Nonetheless, China’s response to the EU’s stance on Xinjiang abuses still appears to be a turning point in EU-China relations.

“The events of [last] This week is a game changer, ”said Janka Oertel, Asia Program Manager at the European Council for External Relations. Beijing “does not see the Europeans as detached from the larger attack on it”.

China saw the investment deal as an opportunity to drive a wedge between the US and the EU, Bütikofer said. He felt that “their efforts to neutralize Europe in a hegemonic battle with the United States were progressing”.

Coordinated Western sanctions were a “big loss of face for Xi Jinping,” he said, and explains why China first hit the EU with counter-sanctions and hit harder than it did. ‘had been. It also followed a consumer boycott, orchestrated by state media, of certain Western brands during Xinjiang’s previous statements.

While China punished the EU, the United States courted it. In a speech at NATO Headquarters last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could hardly have been more reassuring about Washington’s approach.

advised

“The United States will not force our allies to choose between themselves or us with China,” he said. “We know that our allies have a complex relationship with China that will not always align perfectly. But we must meet these challenges together. “

The exchange of sanctions last week also forced the EU to reassess its Chinese strategy. In 2019, the bloc hardened its approach. Policies were needed to deal with a country that was at the same time a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival. Critics say the EU, so far, has largely ignored the latter part. German Chancellor Angela Merkel refuses to use the term and has reportedly banned her officials from doing so.

EU human rights sanctions show that the bloc will not always put its business interests first. If he had wanted, he would have initially ignored the issue of forced labor in his investment agreement. Public and political opinion would not have allowed it.

But although China has given assurances that it will sign the International Labor Organization’s conventions on forced labor, it has not said when or agreed to a binding timetable. An enforcement mechanism contained in the agreement for non-compliance with labor standards amounts to a slap on the wrist.

advised

“The dimension of the partnership has become much smaller,” Oertel said. “The competition has become much greater and the rivalry is now more pronounced.”

This will become clearer as the EU moves forward this year with a series of other unilateral defenses that will make it easier to push Beijing back. These include EU rules on subsidies from foreign states, measures against economic coercion and a border carbon tax on imports from climate laggards as well as national measures on slave labor. .

“You cannot cooperate as if there is no rivalry,” said Bütikofer. “It’s impossible.”