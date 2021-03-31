Narendra Modi dismissed many BJP leaders to become PM: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin





Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: Times Now Chennai: The son of DMK leader MP Stalin Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dismissing many top BJP leaders to become prime minister. Udhayanidhi’s comment came after Prime Minister Modi alleged that many senior DMK leaders were dismissed due to Stalin’s son joining the party. Shilpa of the Times Now reported that Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that Modi became the main minsiter by dismissing BJP leaders like LK Advani, Yashwant Sinha and Venkaaiah Naidu. Udhayanidhi also said he was not afraid of Prime Minister Modi, unlike the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and head of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami. He also dared the prime minister to interact with the state’s electorate linked to the poll. Previously, Udhayanidhi attacked Prime Minister Modi by calling him “Prime Minister of the NRI” and alleged that Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam were acting as “henchmen” of the Prime Minister in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK and BJP leaders attacked the DMK over Udhayanidhi and mocked it on the issue of dynasty politics. The secretary of the youth wing of the DMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin, will participate in the contest of the district of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. The Assembly segment is considered a stronghold of DMK. Prime Minister Modi addressed a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and dubbed the former union telecommunications minister A Raja, calling him an “ obsolete 2G missile ” from Congress and DMK. He criticized the Raja for making inappropriate comments against Palaniswami. In an apparent reference to Raja, the prime minister said that the DMK and Congress have launched their “obsolete 2G missile” which has only one clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu. “God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women in Tamil Nadu”, urged Prime Minister Modi. While recalling how the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 20, 1989 when the DMK came to power, the Prime Minister said: “We believe that the progress of society does not is not complete without the empowerment of women. . ”







