Indonesia and Japan sign defense cooperation agreement





JAKARTA Indonesia and Japan have signed a deal to export Japanese-made defense equipment as they try to step up cooperation amid China’s growing assertiveness in regional waters. The agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology was signed on Tuesday after the foreign and defense ministers of Indonesia and Japan met in Tokyo for the so-called two plus two talks , the second of its kind between the two countries since 2015. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said the deal was the first time in the history of relations between Indonesia and Japan. He encouraged Japan to participate in efforts to develop Indonesia’s defense industry. “We invite the Japanese side to participate more in the defense industry. We also encourage joint training between our services, air, sea and land forces, ”Subianto said at a joint press conference in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has said he will speed up the implementation of the cooperation agreed between the two countries. Kishi also highlighted the South China Sea situation with Subianto, expressing concern over China’s policy of allowing its coast guard to shoot down foreign ships. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited Indonesia last October after taking office the previous month. He then agreed with President Joko Widodo to intensify the negotiations, which were launched in 2015, for the defense agreement. Indonesia faces tensions in its exclusive economic zone in waters north of the Natuna Islands with China, where Chinese fishing boats accompanied by Chinese coastguard vessels are said to be engaged in illegal fishing. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos