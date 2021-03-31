Ethics panel says representative Gohmert fined metal detector





WASHINGTON (AP) The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday upheld a $ 5,000 fine against Representative Louie Gohmert, after being accused of failing to submit to a full security check when entering chambers on last month.

The sanction imposed on the Texas Republican was imposed after the House passed screening requirements, including the installation of metal detectors after the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

A letter from the ethics committee rejecting an appeal from Gohmert was the first such letter he issued under the new rules, suggesting he would be the first to pay the fine. The committee acknowledged receiving a call from Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Of a similar fine.

Gohmert had submitted a five-page letter appealing the fine in which he stated that during the incident on February 4, he had already passed through a metal detector but briefly left the room to go to a bathroom. adjoining bath.

He said he had not previously been asked to undergo further screening upon his return from the bathroom. When an officer told him he needed to be checked with a wand, he still stepped on the floor to participate in the debate in my turn, Gohmert wrote.

In a two paragraph letter, the ethics committee wrote: A majority of the committee did not accept the appeal, the standard required to dismiss the fine. The ethics committee is made up of five Democrats and five Republicans, and the letter did not provide details on the vote.

Republicans, including ardent gun rights lawmakers, have objected that the new requirements violate their rights, and some have bypassed the detectors. Democrats have expressed unease with some of their GOP colleagues since the capture of the Capitol, in which five people have died.

The House set fines of $ 5,000 for a first offense and $ 10,000 for a second offense, with the money to be withheld from the salaries of lawmakers. Most members earn $ 174,000, although some management earn more.

Gohmert, 67, said the requirement was applied arbitrarily and congressional law enforcement officials said they were unaware that a lawmaker was a threat to his colleagues.

Gohmert, one of the more conservative and unorthodox members of Congress, wrote that it made sense that there were initially no metal detectors near the bathroom because, there aren’t even no cisterns on the toilet for someone to hide a gun in like in the Godfather movie. .

He also claimed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, was seen entering the room without going through metal detectors. In a February 5 letter provided by Pelosis’s office, Acting Sgt-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett wrote that he had not received any reports of any unusual incidents involving her.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos