World leaders consider global deal to fight epidemics





Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday backed a plan to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea of ​​such a treaty, which would guarantee equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was launched by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at a G20 summit last November. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom then endorsed the idea at its governing body meeting in January, but formal negotiations have not started, diplomats say.

On Tuesday, the proposed treaty received support from the leaders of Fiji, Portugal, Romania, Great Britain, Rwanda, Kenya, France, Germany, Greece, Korea. from the South, Chile, Costa Rica, Albania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Netherlands. , Tunisia, Senegal, Spain, Norway, Serbia, Indonesia, Ukraine and also WHO.

There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No single government or multilateral agency can address this threat on its own, the leaders wrote in an opinion piece in major newspapers. We believe nations should work together to craft a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty.

Canada, meanwhile, has ended the use of the AstraZenecas Covid-19 vaccine for people under 55, while Germany has suspended its use for those under 60 due to concerns about blood clots, although a link has yet to be made.

Pakistani leaders have been hit by the coronavirus with President Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak contracting the disease, just days after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, Alvi tweeted that he had tested positive for the disease. I tested positive for Covid-19 … I had the first dose of the vaccine, but the antibodies started to develop after the second dose which was due within a week, he said. The exact date Alvi, 71, contracted the disease has not been made public.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail tweeted that Defense Minister Khattak, 71, had also tested positive. PM Khan, 68, tested positive for the virus on March 20. His wife Bushra Bibi also tested positive the same day.

