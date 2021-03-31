200 Vishva Bharati teachers write to PM Modi about political interference | Calcutta News





NEW DELHI: No less than 206 faculty members from Visva Bharati wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the worsening situation of public order and political interference on campus and alleging that the real problems of the prestigious university were put under the carpet. goal.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, who is also the chancellor of the university, the faculty members said that since no one was addressing the real issues, they thought to inform the highest authority on the matter.

The level of talk and discussion we have all recently descended to does not help any of us; furthermore, it denigrates the sanctity of the glorious institutions of which we are all a part and also affects the general atmosphere and culture of our institutions. the signatories of the letter said.

It has now become a tendency to abuse, insult and even mistreat faculty members, hold them hostage and restrict their movement, which is often orchestrated by a particular group of students who are unfortunately also supported by a section of our own association. .

The letter also alleged that faculty members were organizing protests with the students where they too engaged in wrongdoing such as making derogatory remarks against institutions, office officials and other ideological groups.

Faculty members claimed to have documentary evidence of teachers who were also allegedly involved in corrupt practices.

The campus recently made headlines for a variety of reasons, the latest being the broadcast of an unverified audio clip where the Vice Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Bidyut Chakraborty, was allegedly heard that Visva-Bharati had become a hotbed. of thieves and dacoits. How else is it that (TMC leader) Anubrata Mondal gets away with saying that the VC is crazy.

