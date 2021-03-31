Key Party Meeting Focuses on Central Region Development





The sun sets over Jinxing Village, Chengbu Miao Ethnic Autonomous County, Hunan Province. Chengbu was taken off the list of poor counties early last year, having become a booming tourist and agricultural center. (Photo provided to China Daily) A key meeting of the Communist Party of China on Tuesday discussed a policy document to promote high-quality development of the country’s central region into the new era, urging the region to serve and integrate into the new development paradigm. to contribute to the modernization of the nation. treat. Xi Jinping, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Promoting high-quality growth in the central region is of great importance for the overall development of the country, according to a statement released after the meeting. The central region of China refers to the provinces of Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Shanxi, Hunan and Hubei. It is considered to be the country’s main base for food production, energy and raw materials, equipment manufacturing and high-tech industry, as well as a comprehensive transportation hub. During the new phase of development, the central region must firmly implement the new development philosophy which includes innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, coordinated development and security, deepen structural reform on the side of supply, gain momentum through reform and innovation and continue to meet people’s desire for a better life, the statement said. Efforts should be made to facilitate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by advanced manufacturing industry, promote green development, expand the high-level opening of the interior region and strengthen the integrated development of urban and rural areas in order to to accelerate the region’s growth, the statement added. Meeting participants stressed the need for the region to find its rightful place in the country’s huge market and leverage its strength to accelerate the construction of modern infrastructure and transport system, facilitate development. urban clusters and globally advance rural vitalization. The region should see technological innovation as the main force to drive its development and shape the new high-level opening system of the interior, they said, adding that low-carbon approaches must be adopted to achieve green development in the region. China has adopted a series of regional development strategies, including the integrated growth of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Great Bay region. The rise of central China’s strategy is similar to these. When Xi made an inspection tour of Jiangxi Province in May 2019, he chaired a symposium, urging the region to make concrete efforts to integrate into national strategies for high-quality growth and improve its overall strength and competitiveness.









