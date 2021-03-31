CVR Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 found, Transport Minister reported Jokowi: Okezone Economy





JAKARTA – Finally a black box or black box containing the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) Sriwijaya Air plane SJ-182 found. This is a complement to the data making it possible to investigate the causes of the crash of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 plane. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said he reported the findings of the CVR to President Joko Widodo. The discovery of the CVR took place last night around 8:05 p.m. WIB. Also Read: Finally, the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 CVR Was Found Alhamdulillah, last night, he was found not far from the discovery of the FDR (Flight Data Recorder). “Technically, this discovery was reported to us (Ministry of Transport) and we reported it to the president (Joko Widodo),” he said at a press conference on Wednesday (3/31/2021) . After that, this CVR will be submitted to the National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT). Then the CVR will be followed by the NTSC as investigative material to find out the cause of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 flight crash. “We will immediately hand it over to the KNKT and we will follow up on everything,” the Minister of Transport said. Read also: Minister of Transport talks about CVR Sriwijaya Air The discovery of CVR is an effort to obtain better data. Where previously the research team had found the FDR and it was successfully downloaded by the KNKT. What was found was an attempt to get better data, he said. The NTSC already provided initial information in February 2021 regarding the data in the FDR. The data contained in the FDR, according to the Minister of Transport, was very valuable, especially since several things were found there. However, according to the Minister of Transport, the discovery of the CVR could improve the data of the FDR. Because the NTSC can know the conversation between the pilot and the co-pilot in the cockpit of the plane. We forwarded to the joint team that we had previously deemed complete on January 12, the FDR. The data is certainly valuable and the NTSC has found several things from the FDR. “But the FDR will be complete if it combines what happened with the kokpi, namely the conversation between the pilot and the co-pilot,” he explained.

