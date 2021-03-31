Turkey calls on all actors to stop aggravating the crisis in Syria

In a statement, Turkey’s National Security Council urged the major Syrian powers to end acts that would exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chairs a meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey, March 30, 2021. (AA)



The Turkish National Security Council called on Syrian actors to end actions that could exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-weary country.

In a three-hour meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential compound in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, senior Turkish officials discussed foreign policy, terrorism and regional developments, a Council statement said. .

Stressing the crucial importance of a permanent and lasting peace in Syria while protecting the territorial integrity and political unity of the country, the Council declared that Turkey will support any initiative aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region. .

He also called on all Syrian actors to put an end to acts that would exacerbate the current humanitarian crisis in the country which is in its tenth year of civil conflict.

Syria has been in the throes of a vicious civil war since early 2011, when Bashar al-Assad’s regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Turkey currently hosts nearly four million Syrians, making it the world’s leading refugee host country.

It also provides protection and humanitarian assistance to more than five million displaced people in northern Syria.

Human rights violations in Greece

The Council also called on Greece to act in accordance with good neighborly relations and to respect international law, instead of stepping up its policy against Ankara.

Greece’s human rights violations against its Turkish minority and irregular migrants were among the issues discussed at the meeting, the statement said.

Regarding the crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said countries outside the region should take a neutral stance and a common approach protecting mutual rights and benefits.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime border claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these maximalist claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara sent several seismic vessels last year to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara supports the resolution of outstanding issues in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

On the issue of Cyprus, the Security Council stressed the essential need to put on the agenda a permanent and equitable resolution based on two independent states, adding that the current approach, almost half a century old , was unaware of the existence of Turkish Cypriots on the island were unsuccessful.

Political process in Libya

The Council also welcomed the political process and progress in Libya and noted that Turkey would continue to provide all kinds of support to ensure security, peace and prosperity in the North African nation.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ousting of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The war was exacerbated when warlord Khalifa Haftar, supported by several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, carried out a military attack to overthrow the internationally recognized government based in Tripoli for the country control.

On October 23, 2020, a ceasefire was reached under UN auspices, which Haftar’s militia has since violated from time to time.

On February 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi as the head of a three-member Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh as the new prime minister.

The council was also briefed on efforts against groups aiming at Turkey’s national unity and prosperity, in particular terrorist groups such as the PKK / YPG, Daesh and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the coup that was defeated in Turkey in 2016.

During its campaign of terror of more than 35 years, the PKK, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The terrorist YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Source: AA