Kayleigh McEnany, fervent provider of Donald Trump Lies, Lands Plum New Fox News Role

Kayleigh McEnany, who peddled and defended Donald Trumps lies as a White House press secretary, has a plum new gig on Fox News.

McEnany joined the Conservative Network where, in recent years, many prominent figures have openly hesitated for Trump as a paying live contributor last month. On Tuesday, she was announced as the new co-host of the daytime show Outnumbered.

I am honored to join @OutnumberedFNC, @FoxNews as a co-host!

I will be alongside the founding anchor and talented journalist @HARRISFAULKNER and @EmilyCompagno, a very great lawyer.

Hope you join us on weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET!

LINK: https://t.co/6lL7DLmkOj pic.twitter.com/MDbIc9C8z7

– Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 30, 2021

McEnany, a frequent Fox News guest during the Trump era, said she was thrilled and honored. Shell appears daily alongside anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host Emily Compagno and a number of rotating panelists starting April 6.

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said McEnanys unique background in politics and law, coupled with her experiences dealing with the challenges of women’s health and living as a new mom, would add an solid insight on the show.

Tories praised McEnany on Twitter, but critics were skeptical of his past peddling lies:

Fox News doubles down on lies, conspiracy theories and gaslighting. The network is promoting newly hired collaborator Kayleigh McEnany to a host of her own show. pic.twitter.com/ZrcjzqSqFz

– Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 30, 2021

Lying is very important in the McEnany family! Join us every day for lies besides lies besides lies

– David Lytle (@davitydave) March 31, 2021

The announcement came a day after Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, made her Fox News debut as a paid on-air contributor.

Lara Trumps’ new role in the network has raised concerns about a conflict of interest, given her candidacy for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

