Interpreting the last American snub





We may be reading too much in Prime Minister Imran Khan who was not invited to the climate summit by US President Joe Biden. Nonetheless, it gives us the opportunity to assess the current state of our relationship with the United States and our position on the Committee of Nations and Region. What is rather intriguing is that the leaders of 40 countries received invitations, including India, Bangladesh and Bhutan, when we did not. Should this be seen as a snub by the US president and if so, what could be the reasons? Or is there a more benign explanation for our exclusion? Are we to believe that India and Bangladesh are relatively more affected by frequent flooding and climatic hazards than Pakistan? And Bhutan, although a small country, is gaining importance because of its unique location in the context of a better understanding of climatic behavior for specialists. Or perhaps the invitation of these three South Asian countries overall represents the serious common challenges of climate change facing the region. The fact that Pakistan’s pollutant emissions are insignificant compared to total global emissions could be an additional reason. But this also applies to several of the invited countries.

The common belief is that Pakistan’s exclusion from the summit is a deliberate political snub from the new US administration. If this is the case, it is unfortunate, as it should have been avoided to mix politics with climate change issues, which pose a universal challenge spread over future generations.

The irony is that the PTI government is rightly proud to take the climate threat seriously. It is pursuing a dedicated, well-planned tree planting program as part of PM Imran’s green policy. More than 10 million trees have already been planted and an ambitious program of another billion is planned for the future. In addition, Pakistan has been seriously involved in shaping a global climate discourse.

Expectations were that relations with the Biden administration would be relatively better than with its predecessor. Although it is clear and unsurprising that US interest in Pakistan would wane as it pulled out of Afghanistan. Recently, at a seminar in Islamabad, former US Ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter, who has extensive knowledge of the region, repeatedly mentioned that Pakistan is no longer relevant to Washington. He added that its importance is only in the context of Afghanistan. One had to swallow one’s national pride to absorb this message, aside from expedient American policies.

It is hoped that Washington will recognize the efforts of the Pakistani military in trying to advance the Afghan peace process. He has worked diligently to persuade the Taliban leadership to commit to and craft a power-sharing peace deal with the Afghan government and other parties concerned. Of course, it can only go that far, because it is the two antagonists who must find a solution to their differences.

In the past, our nuclear program has attracted the attention of the United States, albeit for the wrong reasons, but Pakistan having taken effective safety and security measures, this is no longer a problem. In fact, its security regime is considered better than that of its neighbor.

The Pakistani economy has great potential, however, but it is currently too weak and would take a few years to attract the US market.

The chaotic internal politics and parallel centers of power do not reflect Pakistan’s overall picture well. Our democratic consolidation is taking far too long and there are no signs of improvement in the near future. For these global economic and political weaknesses, we pay a heavy price whose burden unfairly falls mainly on those in the low income group.

The attitude of the United States towards Pakistan is largely influenced by its rivalry with China. Pakistan is seen as too close to Beijing, and any interaction that helps Pakistan is seen as strengthening its strategic ally as well. Our leadership, past and present, has rightly maintained that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its comprehensive strategic ties with China are not an obstacle to productive relations with the United States and the West. But to what extent the United States accepts this premise is not certain.

There are powerful anti-Pakistani and pro-Indian lobbies in the US Congress and think tanks that influence the US in shaping and determining policy. In addition, there is a strong anti-Muslim and pro-Israel lobby in the US power structure which is more biased against Pakistan.

But then the question arises: what is the motivation behind the latest Indian peace gestures towards Pakistan? And how does it fit into the larger canvas of the Indo-American axis? Or is it possible that the snub in Pakistan is encouraging India to change tack? In all likelihood, India’s peace initiatives are driven by immediate constraints as the country faces an economic crisis and mistreatment of minorities raises serious international concerns. Another major factor influencing his recent peace gestures is the violent uprising in Kashmir. Whatever India’s reasons, it bodes well for Pakistan and the region that the two countries, in their mutual interest, move towards standardization. However, it will only be possible to sustain this effort if the economy and stable relations with neighbors are seen as a major component of national security by both India and Pakistan.

The human rights situation in Kashmir is intolerable and should improve to support the peace process and expand areas of cooperation. Obviously, the conflict also has enormous symbolic significance in the region. While conflict resolution alone would not lead to movements in other areas, it would certainly constitute a major break with the legacy of the past. And above all would relieve the agony of Muslims in Kashmir.

For too long, unfavorable relations with India have been a major phenomenon influencing many facets of state power. And the role of the United States is critical. But would she sue India for seriously engaging with Pakistan on Kashmir and other major issues?

Posted in The Express Tribune, March 31, 2021.

Like Opinion & Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to receive all updates on all of our daily articles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos