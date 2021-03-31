Peter Rhodes on a warm snap, an old prayer and how human memory could save Boris Johnson





It was summer? I don’t know how to tell my son about my funeral arrangements, says a reader of one of the Weekend Agony Chronicles. Simple answer: seriously. Lots of cold days. Three hot days. Charge more on cold days. Do you think it was summer? Be careful what you wish for. There is a popular belief taking root that one day the Grand Public Inquiry into the pandemic will put all the blame for more than 130,000 Covid deaths on Boris Johnson, chasing him and his conservative pals from public life forever and ushering in a new era of wise and compassionate government. It will not arrive. For starters, look at some of the disturbing NHS statistics that are starting to emerge. It is now estimated that 46,000 people were likely infected with coronavirus while being treated for other ailments in hospitals in England. An NHS trust estimates that nearly a third of its Covid cases were hospital infections. Still, a few trusts have reported hospital infection rates of just four-one percent. All of these trusts operated under the same government. Still, it appears that some hospitals were successful in controlling the infection, but others were not. We shouldn’t be surprised. A report released in 2018 accused the NHS of making millions of prescription errors and other confusions that have contributed to up to 22,300 deaths per year. And that was under normal conditions, not in the pressure cooker environment of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw doctors and nurses working at a breakneck pace. The NHS accidental death rate is estimated to be no worse or better than most comparable healthcare systems. But this suggests that several thousand Covid victims have died not from the disease but from other factors. And while you may be infuriated with a sense of natural justice and want to put it all on Boris, consider what psychologists call the Top Rule. It is the tendency of people to remember an event, like the pandemic, only through its most intense moment and its end. As iNews said a few days ago: In short, people only remember the worst and the last. If it ends well, a person will likely have a positive memory. You may never have heard of the end peak rule. But you can bet your Boris Jab ‘Em All Johnson has life. Meanwhile, a group of charities is urging Downing Street to reveal how many doses of the Covid vaccine the UK is prepared to donate to poorer countries. The government’s response is that it will share the majority of future surplus vaccines when they become available. Has anyone else recalled the old prayer? Please, my God, do me good. But not yet.

