Forester asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help to stop loss of green cover – The New Indian Express





By Express press service PARADIP: After being congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio show “ Mann Ki Baat ” for protecting the environment by planting trees, Amresh Naresh Samant on Tuesday thanked the Prime Minister and requested his intervention to stop the destruction of the green cover in the name. urbanization and industrialization. An engineer at Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Samant urged the Prime Minister to take action to prevent industries from encroaching on forest land and to use the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund for planting and afforestation in coastal areas. It has its roots in Jagatsinghpur as it belongs to Biswali village of Kujang block. The TNIE had published Samant’s story “ An Engineer’s Journey Towards Greening Coastal Villages ” in its January 31 edition and highlighted the engineer’s efforts to create forests in rural areas of the districts. of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara in order to stop the depletion of the green blanket. Speaking in the 75th episode of the “Mann Ki Baat” program on Sunday, the Prime Minister congratulated the engineer for having created rural forests (jungle gramya) in more than 20 coastal villages with the help of the inhabitants. Samant was also praised for cycling 715 km to raise awareness about creating a “gramya jungle” to protect the environment and improve the rural economy. “In the Odisha Paradip, an engineer Amresh Naresh Samant Ji planted small jungles which today protect many villages. My friends, if we work for society by undertaking such efforts, we can achieve great results, ”Modi said on his radio show. Popular as’ Brukhya Manab (man of the forest), Samant thanked the Prime Minister for highlighting his work and said: “The depletion of forest cover due to natural disasters and the cutting of trees by industries threaten the environment. ecological balance. I called on the Prime Minister to curb this practice. Additionally, although most CSR funds should be spent on afforestation and planting activities, especially in coastal areas, local industries are not doing the same. “

Speaking to TNIE, Samant said if industries were not prevented from encroaching on land, efforts to spread greenery in coastal villages would not succeed. The poor who cut trees for firewood should be placed under the Ujjala program. This would go a long way in controlling the felling of trees, he added.

