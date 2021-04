Trump statement calls Birx and Fauci self-promoters after CNN airs program in which they and other pundits criticize his administration’s response to pandemic

WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump has slammed two of his most prominent coronavirus advisers, saying Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx have both spoken more and more frankly in recent times, including in a CNN special report aired last weekend, on chess from top to bottom. in the United States’ response to the pandemic from its early days as two self-proponents trying to reinvent history.

Fauci is now the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, and Birx has held positions at ActivePure Technology, as Chief Medical and Scientific Advisor, and the George W. Bush Institute.

In a statement released Monday night, Trump called Fauci the king of flip-flops. He accused the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible. Birx, who handled the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, is called a proven liar with very little credibility in Trump’s statement.

In the CNN program, Birx says the United States has not acted aggressively enough to combat the spread of the emerging coronavirus, speculating that all of the first 100,000 deaths in the United States from the disease transmitted by the coronavirus COVID-19 could have been attenuated or considerably diminished after the initial wave.

Fauci told CNN it seemed like the Trump virus team was fighting among themselves rather than fighting the virus.

In his statement, Trump says Dr Fauci would always speak negatively about [Birx] and, in fact, would ask not to be in the same room with her.

Trump’s statement makes no mention of Dr Robert Redfield, his person appointed to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who in the CNN program is heard to say he was forced to falsify the Weekly Morbidity and Disease Report. mortality in order to shed a less negative light on Trump’s pandemic response, nor Adm. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services under Trump, who effectively revealed that the party line was to lie about it. coronavirus screening capacity.

MarketWatch contributed.

