Recently, at the behest of the United States, some Western politicians, academics and media have falsely fueled rumors about the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. What exactly do these people want?

To smear the image of China. The United States and other Western countries are engaged in strategic competition with China, both in the material dimension of economics, science and technology, and in the non-material dimension of systems and values. . China excels in the first dimension; as for the second, even the West has to admit China’s institutional advantages after the COVID-19 pandemic test, but will they give up so easily? Of course not, so it’s only natural that they would take the nasty tricks difficult students play on the best out of discontent. The West wants to prove that China’s development, no matter how successful, is just a totalitarian feat, accidental fluke and lightning in the pan, because the Chinese system doesn’t work. In essence, this not only reflects institutional hegemony in the West, but also psychological victory after losing strategic trust.

Divide and dismember China. This has been an important part of the United States’ longstanding strategy on China, and a very insidious and poisonous strategy. The American plot to dismember China began to simmer on the eve of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. It was also with such bad intentions that the United States instigated “the government of China separately by the Chinese Communist Party and the Kuomintang along the Yangtze River, “later offering long-term support to the” Taiwan independence “forces and obstructing the reunification of China. It offers support to the forces of “Hong Kong independence” which are now trying to stir up trouble in Hong Kong and China as a whole. The United States has never stopped supporting and using the forces of “Tibetan independence” and “Xinjiang independence”. For many reasons, the United States believes that unnecessarily fabricating and spreading rumors about Xinjiang’s problems would very easily arouse hatred among ethnic groups in Xinjiang, other Chinese people, and the Chinese government, and intensify internal contradictions within the Chinese government. China and would lead to civil unrest in China. As a result, the United States will do everything to fabricate and spread such rumors.

To undermine the Chinese economy. The fact that China’s economic growth stands out today is likely to arouse jealousy, which is especially true of those who are hostile to China, who need excuses to create chaos and economic problems for them. China. For example, residents of Xinjiang migrate to southern China to work or pick cotton locally to earn money, which is all too common and could help people lift themselves out of poverty and become more affluent. However, some people in the West call it “forced labor” and then, in all seriousness, they announce sanctions against Xinjiang, China, and ban the importation of cotton and other related products originating in Xinjiang. This clumsy and inept manner shows that these anti-Chinese and Sinophobic forces are utterly blind as they rush to find a way to disrupt the pace of development and undermine the growth momentum in China.

To retain the Belt and Road initiative. Equipped with consultations, contributions, openness, sharing, mutual benefit and win-win results, this initiative is an important public good provided by China to the international community, with the aim of creating new opportunities for development and boost in a sluggish global economy. Since Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed this initiative in 2013, it has been welcomed by the international community with warm support. By the end of last year, China had signed Belt and Road cooperation agreements with 138 countries and a large number of development projects had been initiated or completed, significantly boosting the economy and people’s livelihoods. from various countries. In contrast, those big and powerful self-proclaimed countries that should have provided similar public goods to the international community, but failed to do so, see the initiative as a thorn in the side and start looking for problems. As an important hub of the Belt and Road initiative, Xinjiang would naturally become their first choice.

Frankly, although some Western politicians use political crooks and religious extremists like Adrian Zenz to invent wild lies about Xinjiang and deceive people, justice and righteousness would not allow them to deceive the whole world forever. Maxime Vivas, a French writer, and The Grayzone, a website in the United States, exposed through the facts the ugly collusion of Adrian Zenz with former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others to denigrate and attack China. In the end, they just turned into clowns in front of the whole world.

The author is Consul General of China in Rio de Janeiro. [email protected]