The government tightens the grip on the sugar mafia: Nadeem Qureshi





MULTAN – Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was tightening the knot around the sugar cartel so that no one could escape the law.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had won people’s hearts by tightening the noose around sweets implicated in a cartel, a statement released here said. He said Imran Khan was the only prime minister who did not own a candy store, adding that only a brave and honest leader like him could blacklist sweets working as mafia. Qureshi alleged that former leaders, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, had supported these sugar mafias in their respective terms by extending the subsidy, adding that they had taken a kickback for the favor. The PTI government was supporting traders in their business, he said and added that no one would be allowed to plunder the nation, he added.

State 233-Kanal

reclaimed land

Deputy Commissioner Aabgeenay Khan, on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, on Tuesday reclaimed 233 Kanal State land worth 150 million rupees from land grabbers in the tahsil Sadar Multan region.

Leading a team of revenue, civil defense and police personnel, AC Sadar Multan reached Jhok Lashkar Pur where he reclaimed the land from the land grabbers. AC also ordered the collection of the tax (Tawan) from the illegal occupants.

Precautionary measures taken at mia

Strict measures have been taken at Multan International Airport in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus for the safety of passengers and their families in addition to staff members under guidance from NCOC and DG Civil Aviation.

Airport manager Mubarik Shah in a statement released here on Tuesday said no entry was allowed without a mask and that a fine had been imposed for violating SOPs. He informed that the theft investigation office, an announcement was made for compliance with precautionary measures against the coronovirus every 15 minutes.

Shortly after the flight’s arrival and departure, the entire area was disinfected, he said, adding that SOPs regarding COVID-19 were being strictly followed. Mr Shah said social distancing was provided at the airport.

PDM creates obstacles to the country’s progress: Musakhel

Baluchistan’s Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), calling it an obstacle to the country’s progress.

Addressing a ceremony held in his honor at the residence of Malik Baghoon Khan Musakhel and Malik Wazeer Khan Musakhel in Dera Din Pannah, he informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on controlling inflation over the past two weeks and worked there day and night. However, some elements like the PDM were creating obstacles on the path to prosperity in the country, he said, adding that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was linked not only to Balochistan but to the development of the whole country. country.

“CPEC will reduce poverty in the country. It will also create employment opportunities, ”said the vice-president.

The Prime Minister and CM of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, paid special attention to the completion of various projects under the CPEC, he noted.

The PTI government has so far employed up to 18,000 young people in Balochistan, Musakhel said. Previously, he had been warmly welcomed upon his arrival in the region. Strict security arrangements have been made for the visiting dignitary.

