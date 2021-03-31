Turkish lira volatile after central bank deputy director resigns

ISTANBUL, the vice-governor of the Turkish central bank, Murat Cetinkaya, was deleted by presidential decree early Tuesday, March 30, triggering a new wave of volatility in the Turkish lira after it slipped 13% following the surprise replacement of the chief banking officer 10 days earlier.

Cetinkaya was replaced by Mustafa Duman, a former Morgan Stanley executive, in a move that analysts interpreted as an attempt to restore central bank credibility with investors, although initial market reactions sent the reading to new heights. almost record high against major currencies before stabilizing. 8.32 per US dollar Tuesday night, down 1.3% on the day.

The lire cut some losses after new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said tight monetary policy Stay in place at the annual general meeting of banks in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal, independently and effectively,” Kavcioglu said Tuesday, stressing the commitment to bring nations down to double-digit inflation to the government target of 5%.

Kavcioglu added: “The one-week repo rate will remain our main policy tool in terms of monetary policy.”

The statements appeared to signal the continuation of hawkish policies introduced under former central bank governor Naci Agbal, who raised Turkey’s key interest rate by 875 basis points to 19% and simplified lending over the course of his four-month tenure, winning the favor of international investors.

Yet in the past, Kavcioglu has criticized high interest rates, echoing an unorthodox view by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that they cause high inflation, and the latest reshuffle has cast further uncertainty on the Turkish markets while reinforcing doubts about the independence of the central bank in administering monetary policy decisions.

I think there is already a great wave of uncertainty since the replacement of Naci Agbal, told Al-Monitor Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University and director of the University’s Economic Research Forum. Koc-TUSIAD.

Demiralp added amid recent developments, Mustafa Duman’s appointment is eclipsed. I don’t think this will have much of an impact on the markets which are still trying to quantify the uncertainty based on the developments of the last week.

As a former columnist for the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, Kavcioglu was a staunch opponent of high interest rates and had to reverse recent rate hikes after his appointment on March 20. Yet in a interview with Bloomberg News released on Monday, Kavcioglu dismissed those expectations, saying he did not approve of a one-sided approach by [Monetary Policy Committee] decisions in April or the following months that a rate cut will be implemented immediately.

Turkish officials have yet to provide further details on the motives for the recent layoffs, although Agbal was replaced two days after the publication of a 200 basis point hike March 18. In Cetinkayas’ case, some analysts say his influence on political decisions was negligible and his replacement will have less impact on Agbals.

Cetinkaya was about to come out, Atilla Yesilada, policy analyst at GlobalSource Partners, told Al-Monitor. But as long as there is a perception [Kavcioglu] has a mandate to cut rates at the earliest opportunity, such measures will not help.

Faced with annual inflation of 15.61%, high interest rates and a global recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Yesilada said Turkish policymakers had little room for maneuver to support the slowdown in the economy. economy of the country.

Either they’re going to raise rates and make some sort of deal with the West to stop the bleeding, or they’re going to lock in financially completely. No swaps, no capital controls, et cetera, et cetera, Yesilada told Al-Monitor.

I am fairly certain that Erdogan will soon capitulate to the demands of the market and the West. He really has no way of getting out of it. Not with 32,000 cases of COVID breathing down his neck, he said, in reference to the increase in the number of new coronavirus cases per day.

Erdogans chief economic adviser Cemil Ertem said capital controls were not on the agendain an interview with Reuters on Monday.

Eray Yucel, a member of the economics faculty at Ankaras Bilkent University, said investors will closely monitor upcoming monetary policy decisions to get a sense of the direction the new central bank leadership will take. in the Turkish economy. More broadly, he said that institutional credibility and independence from political pressures would be essential to restore confidence in Turkish markets.

What I see is disbelief and mistrust in the policy making process of institutions in Turkey, and I don’t know how international investors will restore some confidence in the Turkish economy, said Yucel to Al-Monitor.

As for short-term expectations, Yucel said, I don’t expect more stability.