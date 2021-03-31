PM Modi must explain the broken promises of the poll





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his next visit to Tamil Nadu on April 2, is expected to explain to voters why he failed to deliver on his poll pledges to create two crore jobs a year and bring in money black from abroad to give 15 lakh to each Indian. family, DMK President MK Stalin said on Tuesday. Soliciting votes for the DMK alliance candidates in Alangulam, Stalin said promises were made in the 2014 election. Another pledge to double farmers’ incomes was also put in cold storage. Did anyone here get the post or 15 lakh from Mr. Modi? We lost what we had when you [Modi] high value demonetized banknotes. Instead of doubling farmers’ incomes, you don’t even have the courage to meet the farmers who protest the streets of Delhi for over 125 days, braving the coldest winters and harsh summers. Answer all of these questions when you visit Tamil Nadu again on April 2. Otherwise, people will give you the answer on April 6th. [voting day], he said. He contradicted the Prime Minister’s claim that the DMK never treated women with dignity. Mr. Modi, who had called Jayalalithaa [former Chief Minister] corrupt and wanted to erase her politically, had mentioned that she had been abused in the Assembly in 1989. [AIADMK] MLA and current MP for Tiruchi Su. Thirunavukkarasar [now in Congress], who was in the Assembly that day, later confessed to the Assembly that the event was decreed with the aim of blocking the presentation of the state budget to cripple the proper functioning of official mechanisms, a said the head of the DMK. The confession of Mr. Thirunavukkarasar appears in the minutes of the Assembly. I am ready to send you a copy of his speech. A person adorning the Prime Minister’s office should not lie. You should ask your party leader Subramanian Swamy about the kind of welcome he was given by an AIADMK women’s group when he once came to Madras High Court, he said. . Mr Stalin said the prime minister should also get a feel for the acid attack on former civil servant Chandralekha for uncovering corruption under the Jayalalithaas administration. The DMK leader questioned Mr. Modis’ commitment to fight corruption as he held the hands of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam against whom the DMK had submitted a memorandum accusation of corruption to your [Centres] agent in Tamil Nadu, the governor. He claimed that instead of eliminating corruption and those who are inundated with corruption, the BJP admits the corrupt, the thugs and the anti-social into the party. Speaking strongly to Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Stalin said that the AIADMK government had failed to grant privileges intended for de-notified communities by introducing the double certificate system, which would be abandoned after taking the census. de-notified tribes and appointed a liaison officer. officer for this purpose. The rivalry between Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam is the reason behind the double certificate system for de-notified communities, alleged the head of the DMK.

