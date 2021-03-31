World Bank paints a grim picture of the economy





ISLAMABAD:

World Bank fails to see rapid economic recovery in Pakistan, forecasting growth rate of just 1.3%, with public debt peaking at 94% of national economy size in current fiscal year .

“Pakistan’s exposure to debt shocks will remain high,” the World Bank said in its flagship annual report on the South Asian economy released on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to reduce public debt by doubling tax revenues – the two goals he failed to achieve despite the change of five presidents of the Federal Revenue Council and three finance ministers.

The global lender said the country’s economic recovery remains fragile and also predicted an increase in poverty. The report came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan showed the door to his second finance minister, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The Washington-based lender has revised its forecast for economic growth upward to 1.3% for this fiscal year, still less than half of the roughly 3% that the State Bank of Pakistan and the federal government predicted .

“I would not overestimate the difference between the WB and the government’s projections for the rate of economic growth and the debt-to-GDP ratio,” said Hans Timmer, WB chief economist for the South Asia region. answering a question.

Timmer said the trajectory was positive.

The WB has also forecast an economic growth rate of just 2% for the next fiscal year, nearly half of what the government would aim for in its fourth year in office.

Output growth is expected to pick up gradually over the medium term, averaging 2.2 percent over fiscal years 2020-2021 and 2022-2023, mainly due to contributions from private consumption, according to the report.

He said sectors that employ the poorest, such as agriculture, are expected to remain weak and therefore poverty is likely to remain high.

The World Bank has projected an inflation rate of 9% in Pakistan for this fiscal year. He also said he could slow down to 7% in the next fiscal year.

While fiscal consolidation efforts are expected to resume, the deficit is expected to remain high at 8.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year in part due to the settlement of arrears in the electricity sector. The government told cabinet last month that the budget deficit would stay within the target of 7.1% of GDP.

For the next fiscal year, the WB has projected the budget deficit at 7.7% of GDP, which is not sustainable either.

“Yet public debt will remain high over the medium term, as will Pakistan’s exposure to debt shocks,” according to the World Bank. The lender has projected the debt at 93.9% of GDP or 43 trillion rupees, predicting that it will increase to 94.4% in the next fiscal year.

Public debt represented 88% of GDP in the last fiscal year compared to 72.5% when the PTI came to power in July 2018.

The World Bank said the current account deficit (CAD) is expected to narrow to 0.8% of GDP in this fiscal year, as a larger trade deficit is more than offset by a larger inflow of remittances. However, the DAC is expected to increase in the medium term, he added.

The World Bank said exports will continue to decline in this fiscal year, but are expected to increase from the next fiscal year, as external conditions become more favorable and tariff reforms gain ground. But imports are also expected to increase alongside stronger domestic activity and higher oil prices.

The Pakistani economy has been hit hard by the Covid-19 shock in the past fiscal year, leading to increased poverty. With the lifting of lockdowns, the economy is showing signs of a fragile recovery, the World Bank said.

The report also confirms what is already common knowledge – a poor vaccination campaign in Pakistan.

As of March 23, Pakistan had vaccinated only 304,000 people, which represented only 0.1% of the population and the date of vaccination of 70% of the eligible population was “unknown,” the World Bank said.

He said that with the exception of Afghanistan and Pakistan, countries in South Asia have significantly lower than average death-to-case ratios. The two countries have so far vaccinated only 0.1% of the population and the date for reaching 70% is unknown in both cases.

The surge in Covid-19 cases at the end of March in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan may require continued restrictions, he added.

The poorest income groups in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are suffering from a larger drop in per capita consumption than richer income groups due to Covid-19. The income gap between the poorest 90% of the population and the richest 10% has widened further in India and Pakistan due to Covid-19, he added.

The incidence of poverty is estimated to have increased over the past fiscal year using the international poverty line of $ 1.9 per day, with more than two million people falling below this poverty line. In addition, 40% of households suffer from moderate to severe food insecurity, the World Bank said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos