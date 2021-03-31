Politics
Beijing paints America as an evil empire. Biden must counter China culturally
TUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake SullivansMeetalong with senior Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang Yi in Alaska has been in the news for its acrimony and fireworks. However, China has used the summit to its advantage, targeting American exceptionalism in its democracy and adherence to human rights.
According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2021 is the Year of the Ox, which signifies resilience and prosperity through hard work and sincerity. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marks the centenary of its formation, it is keen to push the narrative that juxtaposes a weak imperial China with a strong People’s Republic. The Qing were the last dynasty to rule over China, and it was during this phase that countries like the US, UK, Japan, and Russia, among others, invaded and weakened it. . Debates in the country in the run-up to the centenary celebrations focused on the need to present a success story that exemplifies China’s strength. Xi Jinping wants to push the narrative that the Chinese miracle was only possible because of the CCP’s role in guiding the Chinese people. The Qing Dynasty included the Manchus, an ethnic minority in China, which ruled over the majority of Han Chinese. This tacitly pushes the idea that China’s exceptionalism is due to its racial superiority. State media pitted historically shy China against foreign powers over the CCP’s strong response to theAlaska meeting.
During the centenary year, the Central Commission on Politics and Legal Affairs was tasked with leading the Party History Study Campaign, which aims to bind the people and the CCP. the campaign intends to effectively use history to administer the country and educate citizens. As part of this initiative, students will participate in tours of revolutionary sites and museums to increase their appreciation of the CCP struggle. Xi wantsbuild confidenceordinary Chinese in its system of governance. He said that, there are people who think that reform and opening up is the same as adopting Western universalist values and political systems that our reform will have Chinese characteristics.
At the top, Yang Jiechi boldly presented his nationsidealof a Chinese-style democracy as a counter-current to the Americas. This new-found confidence can be attributed to the fractured political divide in America. Earlier this year, supporters of Donald Trumps attempted to reverse his defeat in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes to formalize Joe Bidens’ victory. Speaking at a session of the Central Committee on Political and Legal Affairs, its headChen Yixinsaid that China’s system of governance was primarily responsible for its rise, and conversely, the decline of the West was the result of its political system. His account of the East on the rise, the West on the decline, indicates that China is anxious to profit from the apparent turmoil in the Americas. What China has achieved so far in a discreet way, it intends to push its system of governance with more conviction. At 19eParty Congress, Xi said China has entered a new era, when its model will offer a new option to other countries and nations keen to accelerate their development while preserving their independence.
The CPC was in talks with the African National Congress, the ruling party in South Africa, to build ainstitute train managers. theleadership trainingthe institute is modeled on the China Executive Leadership Academy in Shanghai, where CPC leaders are trained in Chinese governance practices and Marxist theory. China offers political training programs forparties to powerin Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Namibia. As part of the China-Africa 2018-2021 action plan,Chinaprovides vocational training opportunities and government scholarships to nearly 100,000 civil servants, of which 5,000 seats are reserved for the military. Linking the CPC with other one-party states helps advance its authoritarian model of governance and gain influence at the highest levels of government. Here, China has a strategic advantage over the West, which has sometimes criticized African governments for human rights violations.
Human rights are a key tenet of US foreign policy, and China is trying to blunt the advantage of the Americas after its recent election as a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Days before the Alaska summit, the Council criticized the United Stateshuman rightsrecord, highlighting racial discrimination against African Americans and Muslim refugees due to the rise of white supremacy. The advice tooheardthis campaign of the Americas to fight terrorism has claimed more than 800,000 victims and displaced nearly 21 million people. Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, accused the conservativesmediato provoke attacks against Asians. This signals China’s intention to play an active role as the voice of Asians residing in America and nations aggrieved by the United States to influence the human rights debate.
A major factor in the United States’ victory in the Cold War against the Soviet Union was the attractiveness of its political system and its values. In its conflict with America, China is trying to make its cultural and political values attractive to its people and parts of the world, and taking a leaf from the book of Reagans and trying to paint America as an evil empire . President Joe Biden will have to counter China culturally.
Kalpit A. Mankikar @kalpitm is a member of the Strategic Studies Program and is based at the ORF Center in Mumbai. His research focuses on China, specifically examining its rise, domestic politics, diplomacy, and techno-nationalism. Opinions are personal.
The article originally appeared on the Observer Research Foundation website.
