Boris Johnson Gets Resounding Support in ‘Cares More About the People’ Red Wall Seating | Politics | News





Extraordinary Channel 4 polls show Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party stormed their popularity in the Red Wall seats. The Tories won 45 Labor seats in the 2019 general election. After experiencing a crisis in the north of England and the Midlands Red Wall seats during the pandemic, but the latest poll taken between the 18th and 24th March shows the Tories rallied to 47% while Labor fell to 43%.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, an engineer from Teeside said he still supports Boris. He said: “It’s just that he locked us out a bit late, but he was also trying to keep the economy going. “He had Brexit coming, he had it all on him, he seems to have been through it, he seems to have come out the other side like an even better man.” Dave Forder, another worker, said: “I have long memories of some leaders, Conservative leaders in particular Margaret Thatcher.” When asked if he thought Mr Johnson was different, Mr Forder said he thought Boris “probably cares more about people, unlike Margaret Thatcher.” JUST IN: Meghan Markle’s ‘ridiculous claims dossier’ dismantled – Duchess ‘defies’ historical fact

The Red Wall Seats poll showed 55% of voters did not know what Keir Starmer stands for. While 37% of Labor voters said the same about Sir Keir. And if there was a vote tomorrow, researchers predict the Conservatives would retain 27 of their 45 seats in the Red Wall areas. As Labor is reportedly winning back 18 of the 45 seats it lost in the 2019 general election. READ MORE: Disaster for Keir Starmer as Tories take back lead in ‘red wall’ seats – latest polls

In February, the Labor leader was struck by another blow to his popularity after a poll found Sir Keir was less popular than Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Savanta ComRes’ monthly political monitoring revealed an increase in UK government ratings, up ten points to -2 percent. Chancellor Rishi Sunak also beat Sir Keir after his preference increased by two points to 17%. Chris Hopkins, director of policy research at Savanta ComRes, said: “Significantly improved favorability ratings of the government and its top ministers are likely to be strongly linked to the success of the immunization rollout.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos