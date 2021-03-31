Politics
Deeply moved, says Deve Gowda on PM Modis offer after testing positive for Covid
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tweeted on Wednesday that he and his wife tested positive for Covid-19, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call him and offer treatment to the founder of (secular) Janata Dal in n ‘ any hospital of their choice. Gowda did not accept PM Modi on his offer but promised to keep him informed of his health.
I am grateful to Prime Minister @narendramodi for calling and inquiring about my health. I am also deeply moved by his offer to seek treatment at any hospital of my choice in any city, Gowda, 87, tweeted in response to the prime minister’s post on the microblogging site.
I assured him that I was well taken care of in Bangalore, but I would keep him informed.
Deve Gowda had announced an hour earlier that he and his wife Chennamma had tested positive. The former prime minister said he and the other family members were self-isolating and asked people who have come in contact with them in the past few days to get tested. I ask party workers and supporters not to panic, the JD (S) founder said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted shortly after to say he spoke to the former prime minister and inquired about his wife’s health and that of his wife. Praying for their speedy recovery, PM Modi tweeted, not mentioning details of their conversation.
The former prime minister and his wife, who lived in Bengaluru, the state capital, were admitted to the city’s Manipal Hospital.
Bengaluru is one of the 10 districts in the country that account for the majority of active Covid-19 cases in the country. The city is also responsible for a huge proportion of coronavirus cases reported in the state.
The government of Karnataka has already acknowledged that the state is grappling with a second wave of coronavirus infection after an increase in reported cases in recent days, sparking concern in the southern state and New Delhi.
Data on new Covid-19 infections released on Wednesday by the Union Ministry of Health indicates that the increase in active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is right next to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.
According to the Karnataka Health Services Daily Bulletin released on Tuesday, 2,975 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of active cases to 25,541 and the total since March 8, 2020 closer to the million mark.
Bengaluru accounted for 1,984 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the city to 17,582. Bengaluru also has 11 of the 21 deaths reported in the state, bringing the death toll in the state to 12,541.
The state capital reported around 13,000 cases in just a week, prompting the government to renew its calls for people to adhere to appropriate Covid behavior, such as wearing masks, hand hygiene and distance social between people.
In order to contain the disease, I call on the public to observe the appropriate COVID restrictions and avoid overcrowding, otherwise it will become extremely difficult to bring the situation under control, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said this week after a meeting to examine the spread. of disease. disease in the state and the capital. Yediyurappa assured people that the government did not intend to impose a lockdown but introduced temporary restrictions on people gathering in public spaces.
