Trump ally Matt Gaetz says he faces federal investigation “into sexual conduct” | American congress





Matt Gaetz, a prominent Republican in Congress and a close ally of Donald Trump, said on Tuesday he was under a Justice Department investigation into an old relationship, but denied any foul play.

Gaetz, who represents parts of West Florida, told Axios his attorneys were told he was being investigated for sex with women but was not the target of the investigation. He denied ever having had a relationship with underage girls and said the allegations against him were as hot as they were false.

A subject is traditionally viewed as someone whose actions fall within the scope of a criminal investigation, while a target is someone whose prosecutors have gathered evidence related to a crime. But during an investigation, a subject can become a target.

His comments came shortly after the New York Times reported that Gaetz was under an investigation by the Department of Justice to determine if he had broken federal sex trafficking laws and had had sex. inappropriately with a 17-year-old girl, while paying her to travel with him.

Gaetz claimed the allegations were part of an extortion plot by a former Justice Department official, whom he did not name.

Over the past few weeks, my family and I have been the victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DoJ official seeking $ 25 million while threatening to smear my name, Gaetz said in a statement.

Gaetz said his family cooperated with the FBI and said his father carried a recording device, under the direction of the FBI, to catch these criminals. He asked the Justice Department to release the tapes.

None of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are the targets of the ongoing extortion investigation, he said.

The New York Times quoted three people familiar with the matter as saying the review was part of a larger Justice Department investigation into one of its political allies, Joel Greenberg, another Florida politician, who has was charged last summer with sex trafficking and other charges. he tracked down a political opponent. A judge ordered the former tax collector’s return to prison this month for violating his release conditions.

I believe there are people in the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know, when I was single, Gaetz told Axios.

I definitely, in my days, provided for the women I dated, Gaetz said. You know, I paid for the flights, the hotel rooms. I have been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make it look criminal when it is not.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crime. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos