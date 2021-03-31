These are bad companies when it is forbidden to go home in 2021





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The government officially prohibits returning home or returning to their hometown on the day of Eid al-Fitr in 2021. This policy has been taken in consideration of the risk and potential level of Covid-19 infection in the country. Human Development and Culture (PMK) Coordination Minister Muhadjir Effendy said the Covid-19 transmission and death rate was still high, especially after the long vacation. This is the context of this decision. According to Muhadjir, the policy of prohibiting the return to Eid was taken in accordance with the directive of President Joko Widodo on March 23, 2021. This policy applies not only to the civil apparatus of the State (ASN), to TNI and the police, but also to private sector employees.

However, the PMK minister stressed that even if the return home activity had been abolished, the collective leave still existed. “The mechanism of movement of people and goods will be regulated by the relevant ministries and institutions. Religious activities in order to welcome Ramadan will be regulated by the Ministry of Religion, and in consultation with religious organizations,” Muhadjir said. According to Muhadjir, Eid’s no-go home policy was taken in accordance with President Joko Widodo’s directive on March 23, 2021. The no-go home policy certainly has an impact on the economy. In his latest research, Bahana Sekuritas said that the macroeconomic implication of this policy comes in the form of a potential drop in economic output in the second quarter. Bahana predicted that Indonesia’s GDP by quarter for this year compared to the same period last year (year-on-year) would increase by -0.85%, 7.82%, 5.93% and 4 , 57%. If you take the whole year, Indonesia’s GDP is expected to grow 4.3% (year-on-year) this year. The ban on returning to the country could lead to a drop in GDP in the second quarter, although it is probably still above 7%. But there is actually a stronger positive side to the advancement of immunization, which can lead to a very rapid increase in community mobility and consumer confidence in the future. The current upturn in mobility and consumption has taken place outside Java, and the slowest GDP growth has been in Jakarta (retail mobility -27% on March 20, from levels before pandemic). Jakarta’s GDP represents 20% of Indonesia’s total production. Return-to-home restrictions may discourage people from traveling in and out of Jakarta, but won’t discourage them from dining and shopping, given the encouraging recent development of Covid-19 .

