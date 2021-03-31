US Senators Introduce Bill to Stop Using Funds to Buy Chinese Solar Panels





A group of powerful Republican senators introduced legislation banning the use of federal funds to buy solar panels from companies based in China, which allegedly use forced labor in Xinjiang. The Keep China Out of Solar Energy Act requires the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to develop standards and guidelines to prohibit the use of federal funds to purchase solar panels manufactured or assembled by entities linked to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). It also requires the United States Comptroller to submit to Congress a report on the quantity of solar panels purchased by federal departments and agencies from covered entities. The bill requires the director of the Bureau of Management and Budget to conduct an independent study of the domestic solar panel production market and the global supply chain and workforce involved in the production of solar panels. solar panels. Beijing has made it clear that doing business in China has to leave American values ​​behind, said Senator Marco Rubio. As the Chinese Communist Party actively commits genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities, it forces American companies to look the other way while profiting from its blatant human rights violations, including forced labor, Rubio said. He said that the CCP’s crimes should not be fueled by US taxpayer money. China has become one of the leading manufacturers of solar panels and photovoltaic energy. China is accused of committing serious human rights violations against minority Uyghurs in the resource-rich Xinjiang region. Last week, several Western countries – including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and members of the European Union – imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over the situation in Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied allegations of abuse and responded with retaliatory sanctions against European officials. No taxpayer money should be used to support the Chinese Communist Party, which is committing genocide against the Uyghurs under the leadership of Secretary General (and Chinese President) Xi (Jinping), continues to threaten our ally Taiwan and deprive Hong Kong people of their fundamental rights. , Said Senator Rick Scott. Reports show that many solar companies depend on materials and labor from Communist China’s Xinjiang Province, known for forced labor and terrible abuse by Uyghurs, he said. My Keep China Out of Solar Energy Act, which prohibits the use of federal funds to buy solar panels from Communist China, sends a clear message to Secretary General Xi that the United States will not turn a blind eye to its genocide and its human rights violations, Scott says. Senator John Kennedy said that the CCP was guilty of monstrous human rights violations and that the regime’s cruelty was fully displayed in Xinjiang, where Uyghurs are suffering in communist prison camps. Reports say Beijing is relying on forced labor in Xinjiang to make solar panels – and other products – many of which are sold in the United States, he said. Americans should not participate in financing the CCP atrocities, and the Keep China Out of Solar Energy Act would ensure that federal dollars do not fund the Communist Party, or any of its affiliated entities, through the purchase of panels. solar, Kennedy said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

